Browns waive a tight end, sign a tight end

Under GM Andrew Berry, the Cleveland Browns are often churning the bottom of the roster for a variety of reasons. We’ve seen the team sign and release Felix Harper. We’ve seen them claim, waive and sign Reggie Robinson in the span of a few days.

Tuesday brought more churning of the roster with the Browns waiving TE Nick Guggemos and signing TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart.

Guggemos was on Cleveland’s practice squad at the end of last season but didn’t see the field. According to every search, Guggemos only played in one game at St. Thomas in Minnesota during his college career where he had one catch for eight yards.

Griffin-Stewart played in two games for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, his only NFL action. The 25-year-old played in 11 games at Rutgers over three seasons and 11 games in his one year at Pittsburgh. Combined, the tight end caught 32 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns.

Harper was terminated from the roster after passing through waivers on Tuesday as well.