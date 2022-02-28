Browns prepared to pay David Njoku big money

The Cleveland Browns have some work to do this offseason after a disappointing 2021 season. The recovery of Baker Mayfield from offseason shoulder surgery and his attempt to recapture his Heisman Trophy, #1 pick and 2020 versions of glory will always get headlines.

The team has a few very specific needs going into the start of the league year. GM Andrew Berry got started on one big decision when the team and RT Jack Conklin agreed to a restructured contract.

While wide receiver continues to get most of the attention in mock drafts for the Browns, the offense could have a big hole at tight end as well. David Njoku is scheduled for free agency while Austin Hooper could be traded or released to save cap space.

We’ve noted that Njoku’s free agency could be quite interesting. He has had his struggles on the field and with injury but has improved his hands and blocking ability throughout his five years in Cleveland. The athletic tight end could find himself highly valued in the free-agent market.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, Berry and the Browns have had conversations with Njoku’s agents “for months” and know he won’t come cheap:

The Browns definitely want him back, and are prepared to pay him the double-digit millions he’ll get on the open market.

As is true with all NFL contracts, the structure of the deal is more important than just the total reported.

According to Over the Cap, only seven tight ends, including Hooper, have annual average salaries of $10 million or more. While Njoku hasn’t produced like some of the names on the list, Cleveland seems to be buying into the idea that his upside is worth adding him to the list.