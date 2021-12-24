Earlier this week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t entirely rule out making a change at kicker after Chase McLaughlin missed another field goal in Cleveland’s loss to Las Vegas.

But now Stefanski’s team has to switch things up due to COVID-19.

According to multiple reports, McLaughlin will be placed on the COVID-19 list and Chris Naggar will be promoted from the practice squad to kick for him.

McLaughlin has missed a field goal in each of Cleveland’s last four games. His latest miss was from 47-yards out on Monday.

He’s just 15-of-21 on field goals, with all six misses coming from 40 to 49-yards out.

Naggar has never kicked in a regular-season NFL game. An undrafted rookie out of SMU, he also spent time with the Jets this year.

Cleveland is slated to get several players off its COVID-19 list on Friday and Saturday, including quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Browns placing kicker Chase McLaughlin on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk