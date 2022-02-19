Browns’ Myles Garrett shows off hops, dunks all over Celebrity Game

CLEVELAND — Get Myles Garrett in the Dunk Contest.
Maybe that’s overstating it a bit, but the Browns’ defensive end was dunking all over the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night.
Keeping it on brand, the defensive end played a little defense, too, blocking Machine Gun Kelly then letting him know about it.
Garrett was the star of the Celebrity Game, but Peleton legend Alex Toussaint earned the MVP.
