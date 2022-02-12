Browns Mock Draft: All Offense Edition

There are a variety of goals when it comes to NFL mock drafts. Late in the process, the goal is about accuracy primarily. Mock drafters hope to get exact matches of players to teams or, at least, match positions to teams.

Prior to that, at least for this site, there are three goals:

Process roster building for the Cleveland Browns related to the draft. ‘What could be?’ Introduce different players to the readers Enjoy exploring the ‘what ifs’

Today’s mock draft is a little of the second two with a small portion of the first. Earlier this week, we shared data showing that a vast majority of the last 10 Super Bowl participants have excelled on offense, specifically passing offense. While the Browns could look to the alternate route for 2022, that data might be compelling to them about how they spend their resources.

An all offense draft is highly unlikely for a variety of reasons for Cleveland. The first is that the team currently is slated to have nine picks. The second is that the team has some important needs on the defensive line. The third is pigeonholing themselves into only drafting offense is just not smart.

Unlike our Mock Offseason 1.0, which had free agency as well as a mock draft, today we just bring you a mock draft.

All that said, we still went with an all offense Browns mock draft today. Knowing that was the plan going in really opened up the options starting with the first pick. For today’s mock, we used Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator.

First Round

WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Knowing the remaining picks would be used on offense, we tabbed the best receiver in the draft despite his knee injury. Williams is likely to come back middle to late in the season and be the long-term star receiver for the team.

While many will focus on “he doesn’t help you right away,” the Browns can take a long-term approach if they are willing to invest one of their next three picks in a receiver as well.

Second Round

WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

They do that right away here with the high floor Dotson. The Nittany Lion runs great routes, can get separation and has very good hands. Dotson can play inside and out for Cleveland with consistency for Baker Mayfield right away.

Dotson could be the Adam Thielen to Williams’ Stefon Diggs/Justin Jefferson.

Third Round

OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

With Jack Conklin set for free agency after the year and coming off a serious injury, James Hudson III could be set to take the right tackle spot in 2023 or sooner. His up and down play last year could give the team some pause for that plan.

Even if Hudson is well suited to step in and start, adding Raimann gives them an important tackle they can develop behind Wills and Hudson while continuing to invest in the offensive line.

TE Jeremy Ruckert, The Ohio State University

With David Njoku set for free agency and Austin Hooper’s performance not meeting his contract, drafting a tight end on day two of the draft could fill a need. Even if both veterans return, Ruckert provides another talent at the position.

Underutilized in Ohio State’s prolific passing attack (hard to find targets with all those talented receivers), Ruckert could be a steal at this point.

Fourth Round

WR John Metchie III, Alabama

Mostly because the Browns seem to love players who are seconds, thirds or have junior behind their name, Metchie had to be the pick here. All fun aside, Metchie is unlikely to fall this far but has to be the pick if here as he was in the PFN mock.

His injury along with size concerns at Alabama and the depth at the position could have him fall farther than most expect but not this far.

Adding Williams, Dotson and Metchie to go along with Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz would give Cleveland a dynamic set of receivers. Due to the youth, retaining Jarvis Landry could be important for the position room.

OG Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma

Grabbing another offensive lineman here gives the team another depth piece and future building block behind Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller. Hayes has good athleticism and strength. While not having to contribute right away, he could help if called on due to injury.

Fifth Round

RB Jerrion Ealy, Mississippi

Getting it out of the way quickly, the Browns could draft a running back this year despite having Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Demetric Felton. D’Ernest Johnson is set for restricted free agency, most likely, while Hunt is a free agent after 2022. Felton is used mostly as a receiver.

In an all offense draft, running back is almost required with this many picks. Ealy isn’t the biggest back in the world but has some versatility to help out on special teams and in certain packages if needed as a rookie.

Sixth Round

TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech

This pick assumes that either Njoku or Hooper are gone before the draft. An intriguing prospect at 6’3″, Mitchell can do a lot of things at the tight end position. Kevin Stefanski likes his tight ends and versatility so adding another during an all offense draft makes sense.

Mitchell’s season was ended with a knee injury in early September.

Seventh Round

QB McKenzie Milton, UCF/Florida State

A chance to tell a positive story with Milton. After looking really good at UCF, Milton almost lost his leg during an injury. After being out for a couple of seasons, he returned to FSU and had this completion on his first pass:

Milton’s toughness and ability as a runner, as well as a passer, were on display throughout his time at UCF:

While he may not meet any age guardrails or be an exciting pick, Milton getting a chance as the team’s third-stringer could be exciting and a great way to end this all offense mock draft.

