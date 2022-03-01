INDIANAPOLIS — Jedrick Wills Jr. will remain the Browns’ left tackle, even if right tackle Jack Conklin is not ready to start the season.

That was the most definitive thing Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The 10th overall pick in 2020, Wills struggled last season, when he battled an ankle injury and started 13 games. Wills played right tackle at the University of Alabama and in high school, making him a candidate to slide to the right side if Conklin needs more time to recover. Conklin, a two-time All-Pro, underwent surgery after rupturing the patellar tendon in his right knee on Nov. 28.

Berry shot down that scenario when he spoke with Browns beat writers at the Indiana Convention Center.

“No, Jed will stay at left tackle. We feel good about the depth that we have at the tackle position,” Berry said. “Like any other position, if there is an opportunity to add a player there, that’s not out of the question this offseason. As we all saw [last] year, you can never have enough tackle depth and O-line depth. But we feel good about Jed.”

In addition to Wills sitting out four games, Conklin dislocated his left elbow and missed a total of 10 games. Swingman Chris Hubbard, who suffered a triceps injury in the season opener and elected to undergo season-ending surgery in early October, is an unrestricted free agent. Blake Hance started eight games at left and right tackle and rookie James Hudson III, a fourth-round pick of the University of Cincinnati, started four games.

Berry seemingly opened the door for the departure of center JC Tretter, 31, in the final year of his contract that will pay him $8.25 million, with a cap hit of $9.875 million and a dead cap hit of $1.625 million if he’s released, according to spotrac.com. President of the NFL Players Association, Tretter said he intends to play in 2022 despite battling knee and ankle injuries over the past three seasons.

When Tretter sat out a Christmas loss at Green Bay, Harris, a fifth-round pick from the University of Washington, performed well.

Asked if he expected Tretter back with the Browns, Berry said, “For all of these situations on our roster, we work through them over the next couple weeks. JC’s been a real productive veteran for us, he’s been a starter since 2017 for us and played a lot of really good football, we expect him to continue to play some really good football.”

Berry said Conklin is “doing well.” But in light of the uncertainty surrounding his attempted comeback, Conklin agreed to restructure his contract on Saturday. In the final year of his three-year contract, Conklin carried a $12 million salary that was not guaranteed.

Under the reworked deal, Conklin will make $8 million fully guaranteed and can make up the other $4 million in reachable incentives. They kick in if he plays in at least 55% of the offense’s snaps and max out if he reaches 75%.

“He’s right on schedule, if not a little bit ahead of schedule,” Berry said. “He’s working hard. We see him at the facility every day. We’ll take it day by day and week by week, but we’re optimistic he’ll make a strong return for us.”

