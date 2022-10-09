Browns get head start on trade deadline, reportedly deal for Falcons LB Deion Jones

Deion Jones is joining the Browns. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

With a losing record in a competitive AFC North, the Cleveland Browns have struck a deal in an effort to shore up their defense.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Browns followed up their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday by trading for Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, a 2017 Pro Bowler whose contract has become a salary cap burden in Atlanta. They’ll receive late-round draft compensation in return, per the report. The deal arrives roughly three weeks before the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline.