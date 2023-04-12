Browns DT Perrion Winfrey charged with misdemeanor assault against woman in Houston

Perrion Winfrey had a quiet rookie season with the Browns. Now he’s been charged with assault. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor assault against a woman he is dating, according to court documents obtained by Fox 26 Houston.

Per the Harris County documents, Winfrey is accused of grabbing and pulling the woman in a way that caused bodily injury on Monday. He was arrested at 7 p.m. that night.

Winfrey, 22, is coming off a rookie season with the Browns in which he recorded 22 combined tackles, one tackle for loss and half a sack. The Browns selected him in the fourth round, 108th overall, in the 2022 NFL draft.

The 6-foot-4, 292-pounder entered the draft after a college career that began at Iowa Western Community College and ended at Oklahoma, where he earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in both of his seasons. He had 11 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in his senior season, as well as the most pressures among Big 12 defensive linemen, per Pro Football Focus.

His rookie season saw him play 41% of the Browns’ defensive snaps, though Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported he was disciplined for an unspecified incident in September.