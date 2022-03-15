Browns, defensive tackle Taven Bryan agree to one-year contract worth up to $5 million

The Browns have agreed to sign free-agent defensive tackle Taven Bryan to one-year contract. [Gary McCullough/Associated Press]

Taven Bryan is heading to Cleveland to give the Browns some much-needed assistance on the interior of their defensive line.

The Browns and Bryan agreed to a one-year contract Monday evening worth as much as $5 million with incentives, a person familiar with the deal said, confirming an NFL Network report.

The window for NFL teams to legally negotiate with the agents of impending unrestricted free agents from other clubs opened at noon Monday. Deals can’t be signed until free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Malik Jackson and Malik McDowell are on their way to free agency after serving as the Browns’ starting defensive tackles last season. It would be a surprise if Jackson were to return after becoming an unrestricted free agent. McDowell won’t be tendered as an exclusive rights free agent because of his arrest in January.

Bryan, 26, will join 2020 third-round draft pick Jordan Elliott and 2021 fourth-round selection Tommy Togiai in the Browns’ defensive tackle room.

The 6-foot-5, 291-pound Bryan was drafted in the first round (29th overall) by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. The University of Florida product started 17 of the 63 games in which he appeared the past four seasons with the Jaguars, compiling 86 tackles, 5½ sacks, 15 quarterback hits, a forced fumble and one pass defensed.

Last season, Bryan played 15 games without a start and had 15 tackles, two sacks and eight quarterback hits.

