Browns DE Myles Garrett “retired” from Pro Bowl after he dislocated his big toe in an obstacle course event

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is done with the Pro Bowl.

The 27-year-old told reporters Tuesday he’s “retired” from the event after he dislocated his big toe while he raced Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns during an obstacle course at the first-ever Pro Bowl Games. The injury didn’t require surgery, but Garrett said it has been “nagging” him since February.

“Run-away-from-the-cops obstacle course,” Garrett said. “Jumping over walls and fences. Doesn’t make sense to me.

“It’s just frustrating,” he added. “But by the time the season rolls around, I don’t think it will be an issue.”

This isn’t the first thing Garrett “retired” from. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski “retired” Garrett from offseason pick-up basketball games in 2021 after the defensive end posted videos of himself dunking on social media. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain and bicep strains in 2022 in a car crash. He missed one game in Week 4.

Garrett offered a different twist to the Pro Bowl, which featured different backyard games rather than a full 11-on-11 football game. He thinks fans should be included in the competition to bring them closer to the game.

This past season was Garrett’s fourth Pro Bowl appearance and third consecutive accolade. He’s also made two first-team All-Pros and two second-team All-Pros since the Browns drafted Garrett at No. 1 in 2017. Garrett has 74.5 sacks, 142 quarterback hits and 13 forced fumbles in 84 games. Those numbers rank third, fourth and sixth, respectively, among all NFL defensive players since 2017.