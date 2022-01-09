Browns, Bengals inactive lists includes big names

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals lock up in a Week 18 matchup that could have meant a lot in the AFC North but will, instead, be close to meaningless. (Don’t tell Case Keenum that.)

Cleveland only has draft positioning to worry about while Cincinnati could impact their playoff seeding but seem more content to keep their players healthy. Week 18 could be a tough game to watch, with many choosing not to, on the shores of Lake Erie.

The two teams have just released their inactive lists with, not surprisingly, a lot of big names on them:

Cleveland

CB Troy Hill

RB Kareem Hunt

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

S Richard LeCounte III

OL Hjalte Froholdt

DL Sheldon Day

Cincinnati

QB Joe Burrow

DT D.J. Reader

K Evan McPherson

LB Logan Wilson

WR Tee Higgins

DE Cam Sample

CB Jalen Davis

Burrow and Reader did not make the trip to Cleveland with the team. Both teams have a number of players on their reserve/COVID-19 lists as well.