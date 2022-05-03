Browns are in a “holding pattern” at QB

Since acquiring Deshaun Watson in mid-March, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have consistently said that Cleveland has a unique situation at quarterback.

Watson, Jacoby Brissett, and Josh Dobbs have all been in the building for the Browns’ voluntary offseason program. Baker Mayfield has been rehabbing his surgically-repaired left shoulder away from the team as he awaits a trade to depart the organization that replaced him — though there’s no guarantee Cleveland will find him a landing spot anytime soon.

Plus, the Browns don’t know exactly if, when, or how long Watson will be suspended as a result of the 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

So for now, things remain as they are for Cleveland’s quarterbacks.

“I just think it’s kind of the nature of it. We don’t know and that’s OK,” Stefanski said in a Tuesday interview with 92.3 The Fan. “So we’re going to work through that as more information becomes available. But ultimately, we’re getting three new quarterbacks ready with Deshaun in there, Jacoby in there, and Josh Dobbs. We’ve got three new guys calling plays in the huddle. They’re different cadences, so we’ve got guys hearing those voices. So that room, there’s a lot of learning going on, there’s a ton of teaching going on.

“And then as more information becomes available, we can determine how we rotate guys in training camp and those types of things. But until we have that information, we’re really just in a holding pattern.”

Stefanski was also asked if there’s any chance Mayfield would touch the field this year for the Browns and went back to the team’s standard answer.

“You know, I think the term we’ve said all along is, ‘fluid.’ And that’s where — I can only speak to May 3rd, and we’re going to continue to try to work this every single day,” Stefanski said. “And just understand that, like we’ve talked about before, you’d love to have an answer for it three months ago, last week. It’s just, that’s not the reality of where we are. So for me and for us, I’m just going to deal with it day-to-day.”

So at least for now, Cleveland remains in a holding pattern at quarterback on multiple fronts.

Kevin Stefanski: Browns are in a “holding pattern” at QB originally appeared on Pro Football Talk