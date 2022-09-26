Brothers of Italy party wins majority, putting most right-wing government in power since WWII

Associated Press

Politics impede long-advocated growth of UN Security Council

Virtually everyone involved agrees: Almost eight decades after it came into existence, the powerful U.N. Security Council needs to expand, to evolve, to include more voices. Five countries that were major powers at World War II’s end have dominated the United Nations and its most important body for its 77-year history. The council’s failure to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has, at this month’s gathering of world leaders, shone a spotlight on another misstep: Consumed by national interests and regional rivalries, the 193 U.N. member nations have blocked expansion of the body charged with ensuring international peace and security.