Brother of NFL QB Jameis Winston discusses recent offer from Alabama

Being related to a professional athlete can be tough, with expectations and projections for the players that follow them.

Last season, Hoover (Ala.) HS experienced a great deal of success en route to a state semifinal appearance. Heading into the season, Winston was viewed as the primary quarterback option for the Buccaneers, but Jonah Winston was able to display versatility by spreading out wide to help his team move the ball more effectively.

Winston picked up an offer from Alabama recently, so Tide Illustrated caught up with him on Sunday to get his reaction.

“The offer meant a great deal to me, I honestly didn’t expect it, but I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity. Heading into the season, I didn’t know what to expect, but I just did my best to be the best teammate possible and play my role,” Winston said. I guess it worked out in my favor, but at the same time, I know the work does not stop.”