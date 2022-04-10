Brosseau’s homer lifts Milwaukee to its first win of the season

Mike Brosseau is congratulated by Willy Adames after hitting a pinch-hit homer in the seventh inning to put the Brewers ahead to stay against the Cubs on Sunday at Wrigley Field.

CHICAGO – Welcome to Milwaukee, Mike Brosseau.

And welcome back home, as well.

Playing 35 miles from his hometown of Munster, Indiana, Brosseau slugged a go-ahead pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning to propel the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-4 win over the Chicago Cubs Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

The win was the first of the year for Milwaukee, which dropped its first two contests against the Cubs.

BOX SCORE: Brewers 5, Cubs 4

Brosseau joined shortstop Willy Adames and first baseman Rowdy Tellez in the homer party for the Brewers on the day after the team hit none through the first two games of the year.

Freddy Peralta got the start for the Brewers and allowed three runs, all on a Seiya Suzuki homer in the first. The right-hander settled in after that to strike out six, but an elevated pitch count due in part to four walks only allowed him to go four innings.

Marcus Stroman went five innings allowing two hits and one run in his first start with the Cubs.

Josh Hader picked up the save with a clean ninth inning after Devin Williams pitched a perfect eighth.

