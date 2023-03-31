‘Bros’, Christina Aguilera Among Winners In Los Angeles – The Hamden Journal

TV series A League Of Their Own, What We Do In The Shadows and the film Bros were among the recipients of the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles last night.

Hosted by comedian and actress Margaret Cho, the ceremony saw awards handed out in 15 of a total 33 categories, with remaining winners for select categories to announced at GLAAD’s New York Ceremony on Saturday, May 13. Hulu, the awards’ official streaming partner, will streams the Los Angeles event on Wednesday, April 12.

Special award winners last night included Christina Aguilera, who received the Advocate for Change Award, introduced by Club Q shooting survivor, Michael Anderson; Bad Bunny, who accepted the Vanguard Award, presented by Ricky Martin; and Jeremy Pope, recipient of the Stephen F. Kolzak Award presented by Gabrielle Union.

Accepting his award, Pope said, “As we continue to build and fight in the community we know that we are targeted. Our trans brothers and sisters, our rights are at stake. And at times I find my heart wrestling with how to keep the faith. It’s rooms like this that remind me of the power of this community. How we will rise time and time again for each other. Freedom. Liberation. Intentional love and support that runs longer than the Underground Railroad my ancestors ran upon. I refuse to use my time on this earth scared or living in shame. And I ask you to do the same.”

Aguilera said, in part, “I have a big problem with injustice, particularly towards the trans community that has faced so much hardship. So I always hoped I could use my music to speak up for others who didn’t have a voice. That’s why I am so grateful to GLAAD for this award, and for the work you do to get the LGBTQ community heard.”

GLAAD presented the following awards from six categories onstage:

A League Of Their Own received the award for Outstanding New TV Series presented by Joel Kim Booster and Ts Madison

What We Do In The Shadows received the award for Outstanding Comedy Series presented by Raven-Symoné and Isis King

9-1-1 Lone Star received the award for Outstanding Drama Series presented by Sarah Michelle Gellar

Bros received the award for Outstanding Film – Wide Release presented by host Margaret Cho and Liz Jenkins, the Chair of GLAAD’s Board of Directors

Framing Agnes received the award for Outstanding Documentary presented by Vanessa Williams and Michelle Visage

Fletcher received the award for Outstanding Music Artist presented by Lance Bass and Trace Lysette

The full list of winners in Los Angeles, including those presented off-stage, is:

Outstanding New TV Series: A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

Outstanding Comedy Series: What We Do in The Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: Bros (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Documentary: Framing Agnes (Kino Lorber)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: The Inspection (A24)

Outstanding Music Artist: Fletcher, Girl of My Dreams (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: The White Lotus (HBO MAX)

Outstanding Comic Book: Poison Ivy, by G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara, Atagun Ilhan, Brian Level, Stefano Gaudiano, Jay Leisten, Arif Prianto, Ivan Plascencia, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology: Young Men in Love (A Wave Blue World)

Outstanding Children’s Programming: “Adoptasaurus Rex” Dino Ranch (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: The Advocate

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: Los Espookys (HBO)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism: “Vico Ortiz” Primer Impacto (Univision)

Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media: Los Angeles Blade and Washington Blade

Special Recognition: Alejandra Caraballo

Special Recognition: Drag Story Hour

Special Recognition: Rothaniel (HBO)

Special Recognition: #Letters4TransKids

Special Recognition: The Lesbian Bar Project

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language): “En Sus Palabras” (Univision)