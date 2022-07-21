Brooks Nader shows off shots from SI swimsuit show in Miami Beach

Brooks Nader understands the assignment, and appreciates the gig.

The Sports Illustrated stunner, who strutted at the magazine’s annual swimsuit show Saturday night at the W South Beach Hotel, admitted that she had a Miami Swim Week hangover, in the best way.

“STILL NOT OVER IT!” wrote the 26-year-old Louisiana native with a video of her sauntering out in beige and black getup, a long sleeved top with bikini bottoms.

Nader’s pals and followers congratulated the model and agreed that she looked stunning:

“Yes, queen, slayyy,” commented personal trainer to the star Danielle Knudson.

“The suit, your glow, the boddd, everything,” added fellow SI: Swimmer Katrina Scott, who is also a new mom.

Actress Jena Sims wrote: “Get it girl.”

So how did Nader pull it off? The New York resident told SI how she preps for the big day, starting back in April. Besides working out once a day with her personal trainer, she sticks to a strict diet (obvio).

“I cut out wine and alcohol for a month and reduce the amount of cheese I eat,” Nader told the outlet. “Plus, I go to my dermatologist a month before to do micro-needling to promote collagen. Then I do a hydrafacial [a heavy duty exfoliating treatment performed at a medspa] right before the shoot.”