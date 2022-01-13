Brooklyn runs away with it in clash of the East’s top teams

The Brooklyn Nets put the clamps on the Chicago Bulls en route to a massive 138-112 win in Chicago at the United Center. Guard James Harden put on a passing display during the team’s long second-half scoring run, pushing the team to a 38 point lead at one point in the fourth.

The Nets scored 37 or more points in three of the four quarters Wednesday, including both in the second half. The team saw four 20-plus point scorers on the day, with Harden, Kevin Durant, Patty Mills and rookie Day’Ron Sharpe all hitting the threshold. Sharpe was able to do it in just 22 minutes, as he dealt with some foul trouble.

Brooklyn did everything it needed to win. The team moved the ball well — assisting on 35 baskets on the night — shot the lights out, rebounded, secured the ball, harrassed the Bulls’ ballhandlers to force turnovers on the defensive end and got to the line.

If the whole team were to get a grade, it would be an A+, but here are some player-specific grades from Wednesday’s late-night win.

Day’Ron Sharpe: A+

Jan 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) looks to pass the ball against Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the first half at United Center.

In his first career start, Sharpe shined. Despite playing just 22 minutes, Sharpe put up 20 points on 10-for-14 shooting and seven rebounds. He was especially active on the offense glass, cleaning up a few misses for extra buckets on the night. Both Harden and Durant fed the big man for scores throughout, including this highlight-reel assist from The Beard.

A rookie to putting in the performances that Sharpe has the past two games is impressive. If his production can continue, he could be a valuable piece to the Nets championship puzzle. He also might want to reign in the fouling a bit, though, but it will come with time.

Kessler Edwards: B+

Forward Kessler Edwards was also quite impressive as the other rookie starting next to the Nets’ big three of Harden, Durant and Kyrie Irving. In 29 minutes, Edwards had nine points on 4-for-8 shooting, three steals, a rebound, an assist, a block and a three-pointer.

While Edwards’ numbers are not nearly as eye-popping as Sharpe’s, he was active defensively and did not shy away from shooting when the opportunity arose. For a rookie to take shots early and consistently without overshooting is promising. He also had a bit of foul trouble, though.

He also finished this wild hustle-effort from the Nets with a one-handed spike.

Kevin Durant: A+

Not only is Durant the NBA’s leading scorer, he’s also put his ability to facilitate and share the ball on display this season. He consistently fed the ball into the paint for Sharpe and veteran Blake Griffin, as well as kicked out to Patty Mills and Irving for three’s too. He had a near double-double with assists, and likely would’ve completed it had he finished out the fourth quarter.

He was efficient with his shots, going 7-for-10 on the night with three makes from deep. He also put away 10-of-11 free throws in his 30 minutes.

James Harden: A+

Harden was utterly dominant with the ball in his hands Wednesday. There was very little wrong with his performance. He had 25 points despite his 16 assists. He set up players in the post, hit Durant for elbow jumpers, dug behind-the-back passes out of his bag, knocked down his patented step-back three-pointers, crashed the glass, picked pockets, somehow didn’t foul anybody and had just two turnovers.

You name it, Harden did it Wednesday. The Bulls had almost no answer for him.

Kyrie Irving: C+

In his third game this season, Irving was not at his best. He had just nine points in 25 minutes of play and seemed to disappear for long stretches. He didn’t make his first basket until there was under four to go in the first half, but went on a mini scoring run after. That was about it for the game, though, as he scored just once in the entire second half.

Irving added a bit in terms of rebounds and assists but overall did not show his full talent. Games of this kind are to be expected as he figures out this current Nets setup. He also did not have to contribute much with the rest of the team playing as well as they did in the second half.

Bench

Patty Mills: A+

Blake Griffin: A-

DeAndre’ Bembry: B+

Cam Thomas: C

Mills was a silent assassin throughout his 22 minutes. He mostly stayed off the ball and tucked away from the action, but whenever the Bulls let the ball find his hands they paid for it. He was lethal from three-point range, hitting 6-of-8, mostly from the corners. He had 21 points and three rebounds on the night — that’s as much as the Nets can ask from the 12-year NBA veteran.

Griffin saw early action in the Nets frontcourt with center Nic Claxton missing Wednesday’s game. He provided safe hands for Durant’s dishes into the post and some energy when the Nets were on their mega run in the second half. His diving save in transition that led to Edwards’ one-handed jam was arguable the play of the night.

DeAndre’ Bembry saw some decent minutes off the bench as well, contributing five points and five rebounds to go with two steals.

Guard Cam Thomas saw the court at the end of the game, scoring two and getting two boards but that’s about it.

