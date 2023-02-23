Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham Debuts Massive Tattoo Portrait of Wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham

Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham is the king of ink-credible gestures.

The 23-year-old, who wed Nicola Peltz-Beckham in April, revealed that he got a new tattoo in honor of his wife. The ink in question, which he showed off during an exclusive Feb. 21 interview with The Rundown‘s Erin Lim Rhodes, is a large portrait of Nicola looking over her shoulder on his upper arm in black ink.

This special art joins more than a few tattoos in honor of her on Brooklyn’s body. As for when he started getting Nicola-dedicated tats? Brooklyn admitted it was early on in their love story.

“It was pretty soon after we started dating,” he recalled to Erin, “and I am half covered with stuff for her. I have like over 20 dedicated to her.”

While over 20 may seem like a hefty amount to some, he noted, “They’re very addictive, especially when you love someone you just want to cover everywhere.”

Of course, those are not the only romantic gestures that Brooklyn, who is one of the faces of the new Silk Nextmilk campaign, has made towards Nicola. For him, making her happy makes him happy.

“I think once you find that person that you just can’t live without, I think it’s so like easy,” he said. “I love her more than anything. I always try to make her happy. That’s all I do.”

Always striving to make his wife smile is advice that Brooklyn learned from his own father, David Beckham, who is married to Brooklyn’s mom, Victoria Beckham.

“My dad always said just do everything to make her happy and don’t lie to her,” Brooklyn noted. “It’s actually true: Happy wife, happy life.”

As far as having his own kids? Brooklyn is looking forward to that chapter.

“I can’t wait to have kids,” Brooklyn declared, noting of Nicola, “I could have so many but it’s, obviously, totally up to her.”

