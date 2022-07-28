Brooklyn Nets trade rumors, speculation, reports, odds, news

NBA trade speculation and rumors surrounding Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant continues.

Check out the latest trade chatter surrounding Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics and other NBA teams.

Bleacher Report : Suns need to trade for Kevin Durant to win NBA title

Zach Buckley wrote: “Just like with the Heat, it isn’t entirely clear how the Suns can win the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. But when you make the short list of preferred destinations for a generational talent, you move mountains if needed to get a deal done. Now, this all might prove impossible. Matching Deandre Ayton’s max offer sheet certainly complicates things, though he may not have interested the Nets anyway. Phoenix could still build a robust offer around Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson and draft picks, which would rock the wing rotation, but also deliver Kevin bleepin’ Durant, so if that’s doable, the Suns could get a deal done and figure out the rest later. If Durant is officially out of reach, the Suns have little to worry about. They won the Eastern Conference two seasons back and followed up by pacing the entire league in victories. This is a championship-caliber roster without Durant, it would just be even harder to handle with him on board.”

ESPN : Trading for Kevin Durant changes Suns’ trajectory

Tim Bontemps writes: “Trading for Durant would mean fundamentally changing the team and how it plays. Many people would look at that and say, “Sign me up!” I completely understand why. But, to me, you make this trade only if it moves you from one tier to another when discussing a team’s championship odds. In my opinion, that would not be the case for the Celtics. The other three teams prominently mentioned in Durant talks — Toronto, the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns — all are flawed enough that trading for Durant materially changes their trajectory.”

Bleacher Report : Kevin Durant believed he could easily be traded to Suns

Jake Fischer said: “The one thing, and I also would hesitate to say it’s one particular reason, but the one thing I know pretty solid is that regardless of the motivation or whatever, he clearly thought or was under the impression … I don’t want to speak directly for him, but Kevin Durant clearly believed there was an easy route for him to get to Phoenix.”

Fansided : Elimination from Kevin Durant sweepstakes a blessing for Suns?

Peter O’Keefe wrote: “As good as Durant would be for the Suns, they’ll remain a championship contender without him. If they are to rise past the championship hurdle and deliver a long awaited title, then completing it with their young core would carry a much more wholesome, emotional experience.”

SB Nation : Are Suns eliminated from Kevin Durant sweepstakes?

Brynn Tannehill writes: “Phoenix is by far Durant’s favored destination. He wants to play with Booker and loves Monty Williams as a coach. The only other team mentioned as a desired destination was Miami. However, they have less to offer, and the Nets would likely prefer not to move him to an Eastern Conference rival. Thus, I would advise people to wait until August 5th to get a better feel for where this is going. The Suns have a lot of movable assets, and Durant has far more leverage than anyone wants to admit publicly. The real insiders are saying this is still a thing, and the Nets are desperate to set market value prior to the situation exploding and having their hand forced by a tweet.”

ESPN : Why Kevin Durant trade talks have stalled

Bobby Marks and Tim Bontemps wrote: “It has been exactly four weeks since the news broke that Kevin Durant asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade despite having four years left on his contract. Durant, who has played just 90 games in his three seasons with the Nets, could be the centerpiece of one of the biggest superstar trades in recent memory — or his trade demand could end up being a strange footnote in what ends up being a lengthy tenure in Brooklyn.”

Hoops Hype : Brandon Ingram not available in trade for Kevin Durant

Michael Scotto wrote: “You wondered if Brandon Ingram of the Pelicans could be a guy that’s put on the table? To this point, I’ve heard he’s not been put on the table. I also didn’t see Durant necessarily wanting to go to New Orleans, as well.”

Miami Herald : Heat offer holds ‘little interest’ from Nets

According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Nets “have displayed little interest in the Heat’s offer for the high-scoring superstar and Miami is moving ahead with its current roster for next season.”

SB Nation : Celtics need to consider a Kevin Durant trade

Bobby Manning wrote: “Imagine Boston showing up for a Finals rematch against the Warriors with a motivated Durant, who averaged nearly 30 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game on 52% shooting, making the All-NBA Second Team and considered an MVP frontrunner before spraining his MCL last year. His lackluster first round series looked bad, but came against an intimidating Celtics defense after he carried extra weight all season for a sporadically available Kyrie Irving and James Harden (before Simmons arrived and didn’t play). Durant, 33, is still one of the 2-5 best players in the NBA with Jayson Tatum not far behind. Golden State would be worried.”

CBS Sports : Kevin Durant for Jaylen Brown trade would be risky for Nets and Celtics

Sam Quinn wrote: “It has long been reported that Brooklyn is hoping to land an All-Star-caliber player in any Durant deal. They could get one in a Brown deal, but it’s much harder to know if they could keep him. The Celtics have been on the other side of this equation. In 2017, they traded for Kyrie Irving with two years left on his deal. In 2018, Irving himself said that he planned to re-sign with the Celtics, but because his original deal came before the 2016 cap spike, extending would have limited his earning potential. By the time free agency arrived, he’d decided he wanted to leave Boston.”

SB Nation : Phoenix Suns’ best trade offer for Kevin Durant

Ricky O’Donnell suggested the Suns deal Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, four future first-round picks and pick swaps for Kevin Durant.

He wrote: “We know Durant wants the Suns. Is Phoenix willing to do what it takes to get Durant? The only way this gets done is if the Suns offer four unprotected first round draft picks, and juices the deal with even more pick swaps. Hey, Phoenix GM James Jones said he doesn’t care about picks, right? We think the Suns should absolutely pull the trigger on this — and that they will regret it if they don’t. The question is if this offer is even good enough to beat out everyone else.”

Bleacher Report : Nets have no intention to trade Kevin Durant

Jake Fischer wrote: “With Durant turning 34 in September and a notable injury history that’s limited him to only 90 games over the past three seasons, no rival teams’ trade offers have come close to meeting Brooklyn’s lofty expectations. Several opposing executives contacted by B/R have suggested the Nets’ terms are so significant because Brooklyn has no intention to truly move Durant.”

First Things First: Celtics have to find a way to trade for Kevin Durant

Nick Wright said: “This is one of the first smart things the Nets have done in years — put the Jaylen Brown offer out there. … The Celtics HAVE to find a way to make this trade for Kevin Durant.”

Boston.com : For Celtics, Kevin Durant trade would be the cold pursuit of a championship

Tom Westerholm wrote: “Still, if the core value of the Celtics is the cold-hearted pursuit of championships — a very reasonable goal in the business of professional sports — then Stevens’ operating principles will look very similar to Ainge. It’s his job to build a team. It’s ownership’s job to dictate what kind of team they want to see. What we’re trying to say is that while Wojnarowski is clear that no deal is imminent, you can see a Celtics roadmap to a Kevin Durant trade. Whether they choose that route remains to be seen.”

Bleacher Report : Teams hopeful Nets’ asking price comes down for Kevin Durant

Jake Fischer wrote: “Interested teams are hopeful Brooklyn may ultimately have to lower its terms depending on Durant’s response come late September, several months following his trade request. There has so far been zero indication he is plotting any type of holdout, but that scenario has been repeatedly mentioned by rival team executives as the one variable that could force Brooklyn to drop its expensive demands.”

Sports Illustrated : Conflicting reports on Suns’ chances to land Kevin Durant

Donnie Druin wrote: “We’ve seen other teams such as the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors throw their hat into the KD ring with no major traction. Judging from the above reports, it appears as if the top three teams to potentially get Durant is some order of Boston, Miami and Phoenix.”

ESPN : Kevin Durant trade request from Brooklyn Nets remains

Adrian Wojnarowski said: “The timeline for a possible deal remains wide open. Well, certainly he has not backed off that trade request he made going on four weeks now. Certainly, Brooklyn has continued to try to find trades for Durant. In a perfect world, the Nets would love to keep Kevin Durant and pair him with Kyrie Irving and see what it all looks like with Ben Simmons next season. But, Kevin Durant, that trade request remains in place and the Nets have tried to find a deal for him. But they want to do the deal they want to do.”

The Ringer : At what price should Celtics trade for Kevin Durant?

Kevin O’Connor wrote: “If I were the Celtics, I would give up Brown in a heartbeat for Durant. Durant is still far and away the superior player, although Brown turns just 26 in October, making him eight years younger than Durant and still offering plenty of upside. For now, KD is a more efficient scorer, a savvier playmaker, and a more impactful defender. It isn’t even close. KD turns 34 later this year but still plays like he was formulated in a basketball lab. The Celtics have an opportunity to win a championship after coming within two wins last year—and pairing Durant with Jayson Tatum brings them closer.”

ESPN: Celtics’ trade offer for Kevin Durant likely weeks old

Brian Windhorst told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM: “I don’t think the Nets are involved in active talks right now. … I know it came out today so it’s front of mind, but those are not fresh talks.

“Right now the Nets’ viewpoint is: If they can’t get their price, they’re going to ride out the storm. … They could start the season with Durant or that could be a negotiating stance.”

Odds : Celtics favored over Warriors, Suns to trade for Kevin Durant

The Boston Celtics are a big favorite to acquire Kevin Durant in a trade, according to the latest odds from OddsChecker. The site has Boston at -200 to be the Brooklyn Nets star’s next team. Golden State is at +350 and Phoenix is at +700. The Miami Heat, at +750, and the Portland Trail Blazers, at +900, round out the odds.

The Athletic : Suns appear to be all but eliminated from Kevin Durant sweepstakes

Shams Charania wrote: “With Ayton currently unable to be traded, the Suns appear to be all but eliminated from the Durant sweepstakes.”

ESPN : Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks for Kevin Durant

Adrian Wojnarowski wrote: “The Celtics appear no closer to acquiring Durant than others in discussions with the Nets, but Boston’s ability to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown as a centerpiece in offers does help make the team formidable in its pursuit, sources said.”

The Athletic : Celtics back in Kevin Durant sweepstakes

Shams Charania wrote: “The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.”

ESPN : Suns, Heat, Raptors among teams interested in Kevin Durant

Adrian Wojnarowski wrote: “The Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors have been well-known to have varying degrees of interest in Durant, but the Celtics have also been in regular contact with the Nets, sources said. There are no deals believed to have traction for Durant, and no team has yet to reach the significant threshold that the Nets have set to trade one of the league’s most talented players, sources said. The Nets’ posture on a potential trade has been largely unchanged: They want a massive return that potentially includes multiple unprotected first-round picks, pick swaps and impactful players for Durant, sources said.”

Fansided : Suns won’t be deterred by Celtics’ interest in Kevin Durant

Peter O’Keefe wrote: “This latest news won’t deter the Suns, nor most other teams in the league. Boston are likely just doing their due diligence on the 33-year-old, as would any other team given Durant’s stature as one of the best players of all-time.”

SB Nation : Why the Suns should not acquire Kevin Durant

John Voita wrote: “When discussing the Durant scenario, allow me to provide a few counter-arguments. The decision not to sign Kevin Durant is controversial. That I am aware of. You must examine the problem holistically or you will be doing the discourse a disservice.”

CBS News : Kevin Durant’s reputation would take beating if he joined Celtics

Michael Hurley wrote: “The news on Monday, of course, is that the Boston Celtics have entered the running to acquire the 12-time All-Star. While the information smells suspiciously like something that may have been leaked out from the Brooklyn end of things, it’s nevertheless apparent that the Celtics have at least put forth an offer to try to add Durant to the mix in Boston. Simply put, if the Celtics end up making the best offer, Durant should go ahead and rescind that trade request.”

SB Nation : Kevin Durant for Jaylen Brown trade is most realistic deal on market

Ricky O’Donnell wrote: “Why would the Celtics offer Brown up in a trade after coming two wins away from the title last season? Because Boston wants to win the championship, and upgrading from Brown to Durant gives them a better shot at a title. The Celtics’ championship window would be shorter, but it would also be far wider with Durant in tow. The Durant derby is starting to get serious once again. At this point, don’t be surprised by anything.”

Undisputed: Nets are not going to trade Kevin Durant

Skip Bayless said: “KD is going nowhere. You can even do Jayson Tatum + Marcus Smart + Grant Williams and 3 future 1st Round picks, and you still can’t replace The Best Player on the Planet.”

First Things First: Celtics should go all in for Kevin Durant

Chris Broussard said: “Absolutely. But that’s assuming that ‘all in’ means ‘anyone is available except for Jayson Tatum.’ I’m not saying Tatum is better than KD but he’s 24. But everyone else, yes. Bye, Jaylen, Marcus & picks.”

