Brooklyn Nets sign sharpshooter TJ Warren

With the Nets’ two superstars awaiting a trade out of Brooklyn, the organization just picked up seven-year veteran forward TJ Warren.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the team signed TJ Warren to a one-year deal.

Warren only played in four games last season, but averaged nearly 20 points and almost four boards per contest in the 2020 season. He shot an efficient 53 percent from the field, improving his value for the Indiana Pacers during his tenure there.

The Pacers let the sharpshooting forward go, just days after they traded Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics.

Warren is a high-risk-high-reward signing since he didn’t play last season, but if his efficiency carries over then the team will reap the benefits. Picking up Warren could be a great offseason signing for the franchise.

The Nets signing Warren is great because the team needs as much talent as possible with stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving soon out the door.

