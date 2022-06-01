Brooklyn Nets officially defer NBA Draft first round pick

The Brooklyn Nets have officially renounced their 23rd overall draft pick back to the Philadelphia 76ers, acquired with a plethora of players as a result of the James Harden blockbuster trade.

Beloved basketball insider Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the news earlier today.

Just hours before midnight of the trade deadline the Nets informed the league they were intending to defer the 23rd overall pick to the 76ers.

Renouncing their pick allows for the organization to possibly land a higher pick in the next years draft based on Philadelphia’s success.

Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, Ben Simmons were all moved to Brooklyn before the trade deadline in a swap that sent James Harden to Philly.

At this point, the Nets believe that the Sixers could be worse off in the 2022-23 season so that way the selection will be better than 2022. Philadelphia could be worse off due to the Harden situation, but it’s a risk Brooklyn is willing to take.

