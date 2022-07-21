Brooklyn Nets not satisfied with trade offers for Kevin Durant

While Kevin Durant is awaiting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, it seems that the organization is not satisfied with their trade offers.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Brooklyn, “simply doesn’t have a deal out there that’s good enough.” He explained that the deal’s not justified for trading Kevin Durant with four years left on his contract. Wojnarowski stated, “They continue to talk to teams around the league but simply, no one is meeting that threshold.”

There are rumors of the organization receiving interest from the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors, but it seems that neither trade package returned enough talent and future draft stock for the Nets to consider it.

There are reports that the Heat proposed a deal to the Nets, that they felt “lukewarm” about. Other reports indicate that the team has been “turned off” by the current offers from the former MVP and sharpshooter.

List

Ranking the top 5 draft picks in Brooklyn Nets franchise history