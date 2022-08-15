Brooklyn cancer survivor dodges death in Jerusalem terror attack

A Brooklyn cancer survivor miraculously dodged death in a Jerusalem terrorist shooting when the bullet nicked his jugular as he dove to save his family, pals told The Post on Monday.

“Originally when I heard about the attack, the report came in that he was shot in the neck and [that] it ruptured the artery that goes to the brain,” said Herman Gluck’s friend and nursing home boss, Joel Leifer.

Brooklyn father Herman Gluck survived getting shot in the neck during a terror attack in Jerusalem on Sunday.

“I figured that I was either expecting a funeral anytime soon or he was going to be a vegetable,” Leifer said of Gluck, a 46-year-old married father of nine from Williamsburg.

“Everybody loves him, so everybody was shocked. But in the end, the bullet only scraped the artery. It’s a miracle.”

Gluck — known to family and friends by his Yiddish name, Shia Hersh Gluck — was among five Americans, all from Brooklyn, wounded by gunfire in the Palestinian terror attack early Sunday as they sat on a bus headed to a holy site.

A pregnant woman from Borough Park also was wounded and had to undergo an emergency C-section to save her and the baby, officials said.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) revealed Sunday that Gluck was shot trying to save his family. Friends told The Post on Monday that the Brooklyn man was on the bus with his wife, Gitty, and two of his sons.

One of Gluck’s sons, Baruch, who took a bullet to the arm, is due to be married next month, friends said.

Gluck dove in front of his wife and children while on the bus to protect them during the shooting. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

The hero dad “instantly jumped on his wife and kids to protect them” — which came as no surprise to anyone, said Gluck’s pal and co-worker Joseph Friedman.

“He has always been an absolutely selfless person, truly a person with heart,” Friedman said.

“People flew down to Israel to be with him, and he’s up. He couldn’t talk, but he’s such a positive type of person that he wrote some jokes on a piece of paper to show them that he’s fine and good.

“When he was struggling through the [testicular] cancer … he was a role model for the other patients,” Friedman added of Gluck. “All the patients got, as they say in Yiddish, chizuk, a lot of strength.

“His whole life is to make people happy. … You can bother him 24 hours. He’s a very big figure in the community because he’s a very positive person. People lean on him. … For example, I was recently involved in building a house. It’s not easy. It’s complicated. He came down several times just to help me out and give me ideas and talk to the builder.”

Gluck handles construction and maintenance for a nursing home company called Excelsior Care Group, friends said.

Palestinian man Amir Sadawi reportedly turned himself in for the shooting. Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

Gluck was among the five people injured in the shooting. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The shooting erupted as the bus was idling in a parking lot near the Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest site.

Israeli media reported that a Palestinian man, Amir Sadawi, claimed responsibility for the attack and turned himself in.