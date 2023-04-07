Brooke Shields says she spent ‘years’ attempting to replace the trophies ex Andre Agassi smashed after watching her ‘Friends’ episode taping

Shields and Agassi were married for two years.Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images, Warner Bros. via HBO Max

Brooke Shields shared more details about her marriage to Andre Agassi on “The Jess Cagle Show.”

Shields previously claimed her season two “Friends” episode led to Agassi smashing his trophies.

She said she spent “years” trying to get those trophies replicated.

Brooke Shields shared more details about her relationship with her ex-husband Andre Agassi and her claim that he smashed all of his trophies after watching her film a guest spot on a season two episode of “Friends.”

Appearing on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” this week, Shields told Cagle and his cohost Julia Cunningham that she spent “the next couple of years” after the alleged incident trying to get Agassi’s trophies replaced because she wanted the kids she believed they’d have in the future “to see their father’s achievements.”

The “Suddenly Susan” star recalled how she went into “fixer mode” to make Agassi’s behavior feel “okay for him,” telling herself that as a tennis player, he had no idea how acting worked, and so maybe that’s the reason he found it hard to separate Shields from her “Friends” character, an obsessive stalker named Erika.

As previously reported by Insider’s Kirsten Acuna, on Shields’ episode of “Friends,” titled “The One After the Super Bowl Part I,” Erika goes on a date with Matt LeBlanc’s character, Joey. Erika is a “Days of Our Lives” fan and believes that Joey really is the character he plays on the soap opera.

It all culminates in some hysterical, outlandish finger-licking, which Shields implied in a March interview with The New Yorker was what Agassi reacted to so angrily.

“The extreme sort of behaviors were not dissimilar to what it was like living with an alcoholic and loving an alcoholic,” Shields said on “The Jess Cagle Show,” possibly referring to her relationship with her mother, Teri Shields, who was her manager and an alcoholic. Teri died in 2012 after many years trying to treat the condition, according to Today.

Shields told Cagle and Cunningham that she was experienced in dealing with someone who had “Jekyll Hyde” personality shifts, so Agassi’s behavior “wasn’t really scary” to her. In her March interview with The New Yorker, she said she found out later that Agassi’s behavior and extreme reaction might’ve been because he was “addicted to crystal meth at that point.”

The couple married in 1997 and were divorced by 1999 — they never had children. She said that relationships like the one she had with Agassi reinforced the idea she had that “when you give your heart away, you get hurt.”

A representative for Agassi did not immediately respond to Insider’s previous request for comment.

Shields’ Hulu documentary “Pretty Baby” is now streaming.

