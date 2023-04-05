Brooke Shields says John F. Kennedy Jr. showed his ‘true colors’ and was ‘less than chivalrous’ after she refused to sleep with him on their first date

Brooke Shields said the son of John F. Kennedy Jr was “less than chivalrous” after she made clear they were not going to have sex.Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Brooke Shields recalled her short-lived romance with John F. Kennedy Jr. on “The Howard Stern Show.”

She said he was “less than chivalrous” after she rejected his sexual advances on their first date.

“He didn’t look at me and he didn’t talk to me,” she said. “He showed his true colors in that.”

Brooke Shields said John F. Kennedy Jr. was “less than chivalrous” towards her after she turned down his sexual advances on their first date.

Appearing on “The Howard Stern Show” on Tuesday to discuss her new Hulu documentary, “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” the model and actor recalled her short-lived romance with the eldest son of John F. Kennedy and Jackie Onassis.

“I was so madly in love with him since the time I was three. My mom would say, ‘That’s the boy you’re going to marry,'” Shields said of the former US president’s son, who was often referred to as John-John by the media before his untimely death in 1999.

Shields found herself spending time with her childhood crush in the 1980s when she and her mom traveled to Aspen, Colorado, for a wedding, where the Kennedys were enjoying a skiing vacation.

Shields told Stern she tried to impress Kennedy — who was five years older than her — by showing off her skills on the slopes, despite having “never skied before in my life.”

John F. John Kennedy Jr. and friends in New York City in 1979./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

However, she caught his eye and was invited to spend an evening with the close-knit family at a local bar that was a little rowdy for Shields’ taste. She recalled that “everyone was just drinking at the bar and there were bar fights.”

“He was like, ‘Do you want to get out of here?’ And I was like, ‘Uh, yeah, I do want to get out of here, John Kennedy,'” Shields said.

After their “real date,” however, Shields chose to turn down Kennedy’s advances “because I kind of loved him too much.”

While they shared a kiss, which the “Endless Love” actor described as “the best kiss I’ve ever had in my life,” Shields said she “froze” up when the possibility of sex was floated.

She explained: “I was like, ‘Oh my God, you’re falling in love and if you sleep with him, he may not talk to you again and you can’t handle that.'”

“I wasn’t playing a game, I really was just so afraid of being really hurt because if I slept with him I would have given him my entire universe, my heart, my everything.”

Shields added that after rejecting Kennedy’s advances she was left to make her own way back to her chalet.

“I had to get a cab home, which was a little less chivalrous, in my opinion,” she said.

The following day, Shields remembered being ignored on the slopes by Kennedy — who went on to wed Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in 1996 — and realizing that she had made the right decision.

“He didn’t look at me and he didn’t talk to me,” Shields said. “On the one hand, I was like ‘Shit.’ On the other hand, I was like, ‘Oh, thank God, because he still might not have talked to you.”

“He showed his true colors in that,” she added.

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” is streaming now on Hulu.

