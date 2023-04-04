Brooke Shields opens up about shooting nude scenes at 11, her sexual assault at 22, and her mother’s alcoholism. Here are 18 shocking revelations in new Hulu documentary ‘Pretty Baby.’

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” is now available to stream on Hulu.Hulu

The two-part documentary “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” is now available to stream on Hulu.

In it, Shields said that she was raped in her early 20s by a powerful Hollywood executive.

Elsewhere, she also spoke about her relationships with her mother and Michael Jackson.

A new Hulu documentary lifts the lid on Brooke Shields’ life.

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” — named after the controversial 1978 film in which Shields played a prostitute at the age of 11 — chronicles how the actor, model, and ’80s icon found her agency after being sexualized at a young age.

Directed by Lana Wilson, who turned her camera on one the biggest pop stars in the world, Taylor Swift, in her award-winning 2020 feature “Miss Americana,” the two-part documentary uses a mixture of archival footage and sitdown interviews with Shields as well as close friends such as Drew Barrymore, Laura Linney, and Lionel Richie.

Here are the 18 things we learned about Shields from the documentary.

Shields stepped in front of the camera for the first time at 11 months old.

Brooke Shields at 11 months old shooting a commercial for Ivory Soap.Hulu

Shields was born in New York City, on May 31, 1965, and was the only daughter of former model Teri Shields and Revlon executive Frank Shields, who split when she was only a few months old.

Another life-changing experience happened before Shields turned one — she was discovered as a model. She starred in a television spot for Ivory Soap for her mom’s close friend, photographer Francesco Scavullo.

As Teri said in an archive interview in the documentary: “I always knew she was beautiful. The moment I brought her home from the hospital I just knew she’d be a star. A star.”

Shields said that her mom’s alcoholism made her “emotionally abusive” so Shields staged an intervention aged 13.

Brooke Shields and her mother and manager Teri Shields in New York in 1978.Robert R McElroy/Getty Images

“You never know what to expect with an alcoholic,” Shields said. “It wasn’t abusive, but it was emotionally abusive because I felt sort of abandoned every time she wasn’t herself.”

At 13 years old, Shields sought out help for her mother and went to a facility close to their home where she learned how to stage an intervention. Teri agreed to stop drinking, but Shields said her sobriety didn’t last much longer than a few weeks.

The actor had her first kiss on camera at the age of 11, but was reassured by her 28-year-old costar that it didn’t “count.”

Brooke Shields and Keith Carradine in the film “Pretty Baby” (1978).Paramount/Getty Images

In Louis Malle’s infamous 1978 film “Pretty Baby,” Shields had to kiss her costar Keith Carradine — who is 16 years her senior — which she revealed in the documentary was her first-ever kiss.

When it came to shooting the scene, the then 11-year-old Shields struggled not to scrunch up her face in revulsion until Carradine told her the one thing she needed to hear to get her through the scene.

“Keith was the one who asked to have a word with me and said to me, ‘Hey, you know what? This doesn’t count. It’s pretend. This is all make-believe,'” she said.

Shields still doesn’t understand the obsession over her eyebrows.

Brooke Shields on the set of “The Blue Lagoon” (1980).Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

In 1980, Time declared Shields the “The ’80s Look,” thanks to her distinctive bushy eyebrows, which were completely different from the beauty looks of the ’60s and early ’70s.

However, Shields said she is still confused over this and the obsession with her eyebrows.

“I don’t do anything to my eyebrows, why do my eyebrows have to be a thing?” she chuckled.

Director Franco Zeffirelli twisted Shields’ toes while she was filming a sex scene in “Endless Love” to get it to look like she was in ecstasy

Franco Zeffirelli and Brooke Shields at the “Endless Love” New York City premiere on July 16, 1981.Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Shields said the filmmaker used some unusual tactics to get her to produce a look of “ecstasy” during a lovemaking scene.

She said: “Zeffirelli kept grabbing my toe and twisting it so I had a look of, I guess, ecstasy. But it was more angst than anything because he was hurting me.”

“His thing was, ‘The look on your face, it has to be ecstasy.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what that is!'”

Shields tearfully said that she once again “dissociated,” just as she had done on the set of “Pretty Baby.”

Shields said she never saw her infamous Calvin Klein jeans commercials as sexual.

Brooke Shields in one of the infamous Calvin Klein Jeans commercials in 1980.Hulu

“There was nothing in me that ever had the idea that it was sexual,” Shields said of the series of television commercials she shot for Calvin Klein in 1980, which were subsequently banned from being shown on CBS and ABC in the US.

The ads were considered sexual in nature because Shields famously said “nothing comes between me and my Calvins.”

“I jumped at the chance because it was acting,” Shields said, defending her choice to appear in the adverts. “It was just an exercise in memorization, in literary reference, and I had to be smart to do it.”

Shields said that while involved in a court case over nude photographs of her taken at the age of 10, a man in the courtroom came on to her.

Brooke Shields in 1981 when she was 16.Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

While battling it out in court to stop the publication of nude photographs of her taken when she was nine, Shields said an unnamed man came on to her, locking eyes with her across the room before running his tongue over his lips seductively.

At the time, Shields was 16 and trying desperately to prove that she wasn’t, as one newspaper headline seen in the documentary put it, a “lolita.”

Shields never actually dated Michael Jackson although he did once ask her to adopt and raise a child with him.

Brooke Shields and Michael Jackson in 1984.Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

“It was very child-like,” Shields said of her friendship with Michael Jackson that began when she was 13 and he was 20.

“We both were quite juvenile in some ways and quite mature and experienced in others, so we were just really friends but he always wanted to be seen with me.”

Shields added that at one point he suggested to her that they should “adopt a child and raise a child together.”

However, after he lied and told Oprah Winfrey in a live television interview in 1993 that they were dating, Shields said she felt hurt and “eventually sort of lost touch with him.”

Shields ran out of her college boyfriend’s room “butt naked” after they had sex for the first time.

Dean Cain and Brooke Shields, pictured here reuniting at an event in 1995, almost a decade after they dated in college.Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

“I wanted to jump into the personal relationship and the love and the commitment,” she said of Dean Cain, the football player she dated and lost her virginity to at 22. “The part he was more comfortable with was the sexual part and I wasn’t, so we had to teach each other about the other.”

However, on the night that they decided to have intercourse for the first time, Shields said that thanks to her previous public admission that she was a virgin, “the stakes were so unnaturally high,” and she had an unexpected reaction.

“When we finally had sex, I immediately ran out of the room, down the hall, butt naked, just running. I didn’t know where I was going,” she said laughing at herself. “He ran after me with the duvet and grabbed a hold of me.”

When she graduated college, she was surprised to find that she was less famous than she had been when she started.

Brooke Shields’ during her graduation at Princeton University in 1987.Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

“I thought I was going to graduate and go back into a movie a year,” Shields said, reflecting on the four years she spent away from the film industry between the ages of 19 and 22.

However, the reality was very different and the actor said that she had dropped so far off the radar by 1987 that some casting directors didn’t know her name.

As a result, Shields took to doing commercials for everything from hairdryers and deodorant to home entertainment systems and pantyhose.

“It was a really scary, rough period of rejection,” Shields said, adding that she was surprised at how quickly her celebrity had faded.

Shields initially blamed herself for being raped by a Hollywood executive at the age of 22.

Brooke Shields attending a movie premiere in 1987.Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In the documentary, Shields opened up for the first time about her experience of being raped by an unnamed male filmmaker following a dinner that she believed was a “work meeting.”

“He was right on me,” she said of the traumatic experience. “It was like wrestling. I didn’t want to. I was afraid I would get choked out or something.”

Shields said that in the aftermath of her assault, she initially refused to accept that she had been raped and even began to blame herself.

“I believed somehow I put out a message, and that was how the message was received. I drank wine at dinner. I went up to the room. I just was so trusting,” she said.

Shields said that she went from one controlling relationship to another when she met tennis player Andre Agassi.

Brooke Shields and Andre Agassi during the 54th Annual Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States.SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Shields spoke about her relationship with her first husband, Andre Agassi who she married in 1997, four years after they started dating.

Shields said that it was Agassi who helped her break away from her mom, who was still officially her manager, although she recognized in retrospect that she went from one controlling relationship to another.

“Something in me knew I wouldn’t be able to separate from my mother without someone like Andre,” Shields said.

Shields didn’t leave Agassi after his outburst over her “Friends” cameo because she was used to her mother’s mood swings.

Brooke Shields on season two of “Friends.”Brian D. McLaughlin/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

In 1996, Shields made her infamous appearance on the NBC sitcom “Friends” as a crazed fan of Joey Tribbiani, played by Matt LeBlanc.

Agassi attended the taping of the episode as she said he “1,000% supported” her cameo on the show after reading the script for the episode.

However, after Shields’ funny, over-the-top performance, she claimed Agassi had a meltdown in her dressing room.

“He said, ‘Everybody’s making fun of me in there, you made a fool of me! How dare you? You’re my girlfriend and now you’re sticking your tongue all over him.'”

“We drove home and he destroyed every single one of his trophies,” Shields said. “Like, smashed Wimbledon, smashed the French Open.”

This all happened before the pair walked down the aisle and Shields put her acceptance of Agassi’s “erratic” behavior down to her experience growing up with a mother whose moods would change just as quickly due to her alcoholism.

Even though Shields’ own sitcom “Suddenly Susan” got canceled after four seasons, she still considers it a success.

The cast of “Suddenly Susan” included Eric Idle, Kathy Griffin, Currie Graham, Brooke Shields, Rob Estes, Barbara Barrie, Nestor Carbonell, and Sherri Shepherd.Kevin Foley/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Off the back of her guest appearance in “Friends,” Shields landed her own sitcom, “Suddenly Susan,” in 1996.

The series, in which she played a magazine writer who has to learn how to be independent after leaving her fiancé at the altar, was popular with audiences and scored Shields a favorite female performer People’s Choice Award. It also received two Golden Globe nominations.

After four seasons, the show was canceled, but Shields said that she didn’t let it “hinder my confidence” as it allowed her to surprise both herself and people’s perceptions of her.

Shields thought she was being “punished” when she struggled to conceive and experienced a miscarriage.

A pregnant Brooke Shields and her husband Chris Henchy in 2006.SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images

After Shields walked down the aisle for the second time in 2001 with television writer Chris Henchy, she said the two tried to conceive but experienced some issues.

As a result, Shields decided to try in vitro fertilization (IVF) and when that didn’t work, she started thinking that she was being “punished.”

“I was like, something’s wrong with me. I’m not meant to be a mother,” Shields said.

Their journey to parenthood wasn’t easy, however, as Shields said in the documentary she experienced baby loss three months after she fell pregnant for the first time.

It took the couple another six tries before Shields became pregnant with the couple’s eldest daughter together, Rowan. She was born in 2003 and the couple’s second daughter, Grier, followed in 2006.

To this day, Shields finds Tom Cruise’s comments about her use of prescription medication to treat her postpartum depression “ridiculous.”

Tom Cruise slammed Shields’ use of prescription medication on the “Today Show” with Matt Lauer in 2005.Today/YouTube

Shields still holds onto a bit of anger over Cruise’s condemnation of her use of prescription medication to treat her postpartum depression.

Her former “Endless Love” costar said on the Today Show in 2005 that it was “irresponsible” for Shields to write in her memoir that antidepressants helped her treat postpartum depression.

“It was so ridiculous to me. It’s not about the moral thing, or the right thing, or the good thing. It’s about who has more power.” Shields said, referencing the incident.

Shields says she said goodbye to her mother a “long time” before she passed away in 2012.

Teri Shields and Brooke Shields in 2007.WireImage/Getty Images

Speaking a decade after the loss of her mother in the documentary, Shields said that she “used to believe that if my mother died, I would die.”

However, when Teri passed away from dementia at the age of 79 in 2012, Shields said “there was no real closure or anything beautiful about it.”

“I had sort of said goodbye a long time ago,” she added, wiping away tears from her eyes.

Shields said she wouldn’t let her daughters — now 19 and 16 — star in something like “Pretty Baby.”

Brooke Shields and her daughter Grier Shields in “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields”Hulu

Toward the end of the two-part documentary, Shields’ daughters make an appearance and over dinner discuss with their mother the controversial roles that defined her early career.

Shields said that she wouldn’t allow her daughters to film something like “Pretty Baby” but wondered if that made her a “hypocrite.”

