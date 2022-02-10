Brooke Shields, 56, on how aging has changed her approach to beauty

Brooke Shields shared her beauty routine and shared how it has changed since she got older. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

Brooke Shields is spilling the tea on her beauty routine.

The Endless Love star, 56, starred in a video for Vogue in which she revealed her skincare and makeup routine. The True Botanicals enthusiast, whose routine includes using a face roller and, of course, maintaining her famous eyebrows with brow gel, explained that taking care of her skin used to come with many more rules than she follows now.

“When I was younger, I tried many different things,” Shields said. “No dairy, no this, no that. I did cut out red meat for about 13 years. Since I’ve gotten older, I’ve reintroduced everything … If I’m preparing for something, I just have to cut out the alcohol. That’s probably the worst thing that I do for my skin. It definitely dehydrates me.”

She also noted that her lips have gotten “thinner” as she has aged, which means she uses a little more lip liner than she used to at times. One other way she’s adjusted her routine as she has gotten older includes undergoing the procedure Fraxel, a laser treatment. However, it hasn’t always gone as planned.

“I did get Fraxel once, to take care of sun damage, and sunspots, or brown spots. This last time that I did it, [the technician] must have raised the frequency or something,” Shields recalled. “I had a movie screening to go to that night, and my face blew up. I saw Daniel Craig, and I’m a fan, and I ran up to him, and the first thing that came to my mind is, how many times I get asked if I’m [his wife] Rachel Weisz. What a flattering thing that was to me. But I decided to tell him that while I had a blown up pizza face, and he looked at me like I was crazy, and I was just horrified.”

In the comments section of Vogue’s Instagram post, fans praised Shields for sharing her routine with the world.

“​​You are so beautiful and so natural. Thank you for growing older gracefully,” one follower wrote. “You are so refreshing to see and to look up to.”

Another added, “You are beautiful through all phases of life. A true ICON forever.” One person said, “Natural beauty owning it. Thank you Brooke Shields.”

