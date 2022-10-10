Brooke Karzen Exiting ‘The Bachelor’ Producer Warner Horizon Unscripted Television – The Hamden Journal

Brooke Karzen, who has been with Warner Bros’ unscripted production division for more than 20 years, is leaving the company.

Karzen was most recently EVP and head of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and has also been instrumental in series such as ABC’s The Bachelor franchise NBC’s The Voice.

She initially joined the studio as a programming exec at Telepictures, before moving to Warner Bros Horizon in 2006. She was promoted to EVP, Alternative Programming and Development in 2015.

Karzen, who survived the layoffs at the unscripted division in 2020, reports to Mike Darnell, who has been President, Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television, since 2013.

Karzen has told colleagues that it was her decision to leave and the “time is right for a change.”

Darnell said: “In the last few weeks, Brooke came to me with her desire to try something new with her career after a hugely successful 22-year run at the company. For over 20 years, Brooke has been synonymous with The Bachelor, overseeing the flagship show since its inception and being intimately involved in the development of The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and many other extensions of this global hit franchise.”

He added, “She was also instrumental in bringing the long-running, Emmy-winning hit music competition series The Voice and the upcoming game show The Wheel to NBC, among many other hit series during her extraordinary tenure at the studio. We could not be more grateful to Brooke for her creativity, leadership, and dedication to Warner Bros. On a personal note… I will miss her dearly. We can’t wait to see what her next chapter will be, and we look forward to the opportunity of working with her again soon.”

