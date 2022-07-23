Brooke Henderson, who hasn’t won a major in six years, holds two-shot lead at Amundi Evian Championship

Last year at the Amundi Evian Championship, Minjee Lee roared back from a seven-shot deficit to win her first major in a playoff. The effort matched the largest come-from-behind triumphs in LPGA major championship history, set by Patty Sheehan and Karrie Webb.

Given Evian’s reputation for low scores, it seems no lead is safe on the shores of Lake Geneva. Brooke Henderson led by as many as five on Saturday but ended the day with a two-stroke advantage over So Yeon Ryu, a two-time major winner who has struggled of late.

Henderson hasn’t won a major title since 2016 and paces the field at 17 under after posting a steady 68. The 11-time winner on the LPGA set a major championship record with back-to-back 64s in the first two rounds.

“It wasn’t my best today,” said Henderson, “but I really hung in there when I needed to, which feels nice. Was able to birdie a couple of the par 5s at least, which is good. I had a lot of good birdie looks, too, which is all you can really ask for.”

Nelly Korda came into the weekend trailing only Canada’s finest but walked off the 18th green in disbelief after an even-par 71. Four bogeys on the day dropped her into a share of sixth, six shots back of Henderson.

“I didn’t hit it very good,” said Korda, “Didn’t really putt great. Made some really good saves here and there, but overall a little bit of a disappointing day.”

Sophia Schubert of the United States competes in the Amundi Evian Championship in the French Alps town of Evian-les-Bains, a major tournament on the women’s calendar, on July 23, 2022. (Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP)

Sophia Schubert, the 2017 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion, sits in solo third. Playing in only her second major as a professional, Schubert birdied the last four holes to get to 13 under. The Texas grad tied for 58th at the Evian five years ago, not long after she beat Albane Valenzuela in the final match of the Women’s Amateur.

“I’m just trying not to think about it in a way,” said Schubert. “I mean, I get to play with some of the best golfers in the world and I think to myself that I deserve to be here.

“I’m just trying to keep my confidence up and just keep going.”

Schubert will be paired in the penultimate group on Sunday alongside Carlota Ciganda, who is in a share of fourth with Sei Young Kim.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko joins Korda in the group at 11 under. Ko won the 2019 Evian.

“Greens are slow and greens are soft,” said Ko, “so everybody can do like aggressive play. So, yeah, I do, too.”