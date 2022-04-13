Brooke Burke on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ host Tyra Banks

Former Dancing With the Stars host Brooke Burke says current host Tyra Banks is a diva. (Photo: Getty Images)

Former Dancing With the Stars champion and host Brooke Burke says the long-running reality competition should be about the dancers and not the person holding the microphone.

When asked for her take on the criticism of the show’s current host, Tyra Banks, who took on the job in 2020, Burke was blunt.

“It’s tough. It’s a live show. And I know those live tapings are a struggle, you know, behind the scenes,” Burke, who hosted DWTS from 2010 to 2013, said on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast. “You know, she’s a diva. And everybody knows that she’s a diva. There’s nothing wrong with that. And I’m not, I’m not saying anything bad about her. Be a diva. It’s not the place to be a diva. You know, your pros are the diva. Your winner. Your perfect-10 score dancer who’s never done it. That defines diva in the ballroom. So, you know, I just think it wasn’t embraced.”

Banks took over the job from two co-hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, after they were fired. Bergeron, who had been there since the beginning, said later that he had disagreed with producers who wanted to include politicians in the cast. He thought the show should be a break from the noise of divisive news.

Burke noted that the people on the show have gone through a lot.

“I think that show requires a lot of compassion and loving kindness, especially as the host, so, you know, I don’t really need to say it,” the TV personality and actress said. “I think it was a tough transition. Change is hard for everyone, you know, they’ve gone through a lot on that show. That’s for sure.”

Burke, who has also hosted the Miss America pageant, shows including Wild On! and red carpet coverage, again emphasized that the dancers should be the focus of DWTS.

“And you are just not the star as the host. Like, it is just not about you as the host. Right?” Burke said. “So, yeah, I think Tyra is great in a shining role. I will just say that.”

Banks, a supermodel and actress, has previously hosted shows including America’s Got Talent and America’s Next Top Model, which she also co-created.

On Friday, ABC announced that DWTS would be leaving its home of almost 17 years to join Disney+ when it returns with a new season in the fall.