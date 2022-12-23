Brooke Burke is a sexy Santa on the beach in Malibu

Brooke Burke is giving Santa a sexy new look!

The 51-year-old brought some heat to Christmas week, posing on the beach in Malibu wearing a red bikini top, floral bottoms and a Santa hat as she filmed a video for her workout app.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” host showed off her rock-hard abs as she smiled for the camera.

BROOKE BURKE, 51, SHARES HER FAVORITE TIPS TO STAYING IN SHAPE DURING THE HOLIDAYS

Burke recently told Fox News Digital how she stays in such great shape. The mom of four developed “Brooke Burke Body,” an app that features hundreds of “stackable” workout programs ranging from five to 30 minutes that can be done anywhere without equipment. Her goal, she said, was to make exercise more accessible to busy moms struggling to carve out time for themselves.

And if getting fit is on your list of New Year’s Resolutions, Burke says a positive attitude is key.

“We know that after we have a workout, we have more energy than we started with,” she explained. “And we know that a sense of accomplishment encourages us to get up and do it again tomorrow. There’s just a lot of self-talk, this negative dialogue inside that’s telling us, ‘I don’t know if I’m strong enough. I don’t like it. I don’t feel like it.’ So I have to push through that. Motivation is a big part of it, and it’s hard for a lot of people, myself included. Especially as a woman with hormones, fatigue, life, kids, work – all of those things are real reasons.”

“There’s always going to be an excuse not to work out,” she continued. “So I like to encourage people to commit to a program. Maybe it’s a 28-day program. You can decide, ‘This month … I’m going to give myself 15 minutes a day to work out’ and keep that promise. . . . At the end of completing a program, you’ll feel so good that you’ll want to do it again.”

Burke allows herself to indulge a bit around the holidays, but she shared some tips for making good choices.

“During the holidays, [have] a little more water than booze,” she suggested. “Never go to a holiday party hungry. That’s when you start making bad choices.”

Brooke will be celebrating with her fiance, Scott Rigsby, this holiday season. They got engaged in 2021, and she shared some fun pictures of herself with the real estate developer under the mistletoe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Burke told People that her kids really like Rigsby. “It is awesome because he is a great father,” she said. “He has two children and that is one of the things that I love most about him. He is really kind and responsible and devoted, so our kids are getting to know each other.”