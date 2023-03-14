Brook Lopez, Trey Lyles ejected after fight in final seconds of Bucks’ win over Kings

Brook Lopez and Trey Lyles sparked a wild altercation in the final seconds of the Milwaukee Bucks’ 133-124 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

With about 15 seconds left, Giannis Antetokounmpo started dribbling the ball slowly to run out the clock. Lyles, right as Antetokounmpo walked past him, reached in and fouled Antetokounmpo hard before giving him a shove. As the game was essentially over, Lopez didn’t appreciate the foul and jumped in instantly.

Lopez got into Lyles’ face right away, and things escalated very quickly. The two started shoving each other while both teams rushed into what became a massive scrum that fell into the scorers table at the Golden 1 Center.

It took a ton of people to finally get Lopez to let go of Lyles, too.

Officials eventually separated the group. Both Lopez and Lyles were hit with technical fouls and ejected.

The Bucks then ran out the clock and took the nine-point win.

“I don’t know what happened, but we ain’t taking no s**t from nobody. Trust me on that,” Kings coach Mike Brown said, via the Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson. “And they’re all going to have each other’s backs in there.”

Lopez finished the night with 23 points and eight rebounds. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 46 points and 12 rebounds. He shot 19-of-28 from the field, too. Milwaukee has now won four of its last five.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 35 points and eight rebounds, and Kevin Huerter added 28 points. Lyles finished with six points and seven rebounds off the bench. The loss snapped a three game losing streak for Sacramento.