Brook Lopez removes Raptors’ Gary Trent’s headband, draws first ejection of his career in Bucks game

Again playing without some key players, the Milwaukee Bucks showed some fight Tuesday night in a 130-122 win over the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum.

At the 6:40 mark of the fourth quarter, Bucks center Brook Lopez incurred his first ejection after being assessed two technical fouls for two hostile acts following a basket by teammate Jrue Holiday. Lopez got tied up with Gary Trent Jr., and as Trent had his arms locked around Lopez, Lopez removed Trent’s headband. That spilled onto the baseline in front of the Raptors bench, where Lopez then got heated with Raptors forward OG Anunoby.

“I can’t expect the refs to get it right if they’re not going to get it right during the game,” Lopez said afterward. “Why are they going to get it right when they replay it, or any other call. It’s what it is, you know? I make mistakes, you make mistakes; they make mistakes too. They made mistakes tonight and it’s what it is. They’re human. They’re fallible. Even with the help of replay, they still have a tough time, so it’s cool. It’s what it is.”

Brook Lopez assessed two technical fouls for separate hostile acts

According to crew chief Bill Kennedy, the removal of the headband and pushing Anunoby were the two hostile acts by Lopez that warranted separate technical fouls.

Lopez also used some colorful language that he acknowledged with a chuckle does exist in the dictionary.

“They are words, they’re cromulent words,” he said with a smile. “But you know, just ended up in that situation tonight.”

Kennedy said Anunoby was assessed a technical for escalating the situation by shoving Lopez, and Raptors assistant coach Jamal Magliore was given a technical for pushing Bucks forward Bobby Portis. Magliore briefly played for the Bucks during the 2005-06 season.

“If I’m on the bench I’ll be sitting over there just looking for sure, but if I’m on the court definitely going to try and run up and just help the team out as much as I can,” Portis said. “Just think that’s chemistry and camaraderie, just having each other’s back. I think we do a good job of that here, just having each other’s back and I’m going to continue to be that guy for us.”

Lopez ejected but still had ‘fun’ watching the rest of the Bucks game in locker room

After the parties were separated, Lopez was sent to the showers after scoring 19 points in 29 minutes.

“Brook’s a big dude,” said Holiday, who was also on the court during the altercation. “I think when you see that kind of happen, it’s like, all right. Not like he needs our help. He’s big, he’s strong. It’s not like he needs our help. He probably could’ve taken on the whole team.

“But, really, just having his back. We know that Brook is somebody who is very important to us and we try to keep him out of that situation because of the result. We didn’t want that. But I guess when you see it unfold you really just try to protect your team, protect your teammates and make sure that everything’s cool.”

Lopez said he watched the rest of the game in the locker room.

“It was fun,” Lopez said. “It was fun. Basketball is a fun game. How about that?”

Before departing, Lopez hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range and has hit 18 of his last 37 (48.6%) since Jan. 9 in New York on 6.2 attempts per game. He’s also averaging 15.7 points per game over his last six games.

Bucks center Brook Lopez forces Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. to the chairs during the second half of their game Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum.

