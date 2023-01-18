Brook Lopez and Gary Trent Jr. get physical in Raptors loss

The Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks slugged it out at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday night, with Toronto ultimately falling in a 130-122 loss.

The Bucks fed off the home crowd to hold on for the win, despite missing superstar duo Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Jrue Holiday carried much of the offensive load, scoring 37 points while shooting 16-for-26. Grayson Allen sunk four three-pointers and scored 25 points, while center Brook Lopez managed 19 points.

Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with a game-high 39 points, nailing six shots from deep and sinking 15 field-goals. Gary Trent Jr. put together another impressive outing with an efficient 28 points, while Pascal Siakam contributed 23 points and nine rebounds.

The tight affair came to a head in the fourth quarter, when Trent Jr. and Brook Lopez got tangled up in the paint, prompting a bench-clearing scuffle.

Lopez clearly held on to Trent Jr. and forced him off the floor into the crowd, pulling off and tossing the guard’s headband in the process. Siakam and O.G. Anunoby came to their teammate’s defense, getting in between the standoff before the rest of the players on the floor — as well as the Raptors’ bench — rushed in to break up the scuffle.

Lopez was visibly upset throughout the altercation, while the Raptors star was able to keep his cool and remain at a distance.

Following a video review, the Bucks big man was assessed a double technical foul and was ejected from the game, while Anunoby and Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire each received a tech for their roles in the incident.

Following his first career ejection, Lopez was still bothered by the play and expressed his disagreement with the decision to toss him from the game.

“I can’t expect the refs to get it right if they’re not gonna get it right during the game, why are they gonna get it right when they replay it?” he said. “It’s what it is. I make mistakes, you make mistakes, they make mistakes too. They made mistakes tonight.”

