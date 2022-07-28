Bronx robber slashes subway rider’s neck in struggle

A robber on a Bronx subway platform held a knife to a 35-year-old straphanger’s neck this week and slashed him as a struggle ensued, police said Thursday.

The heavyset, ponytailed perp targeted the subway rider as he was sitting on a bench waiting for a southbound 6 train at the Morrison Avenue stop in Soundview just before 4 a.m. Monday, the NYPD said.

The assailant held a knife to the victim’s neck, as he rifled through the man’s pockets to steal his cellphone and wallet, the force said.

When the victim tried to fight him off, the attacker slashed his hand, the NYPD said.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition. His attacker fled from the scene.

As cops continued to seek the subway slasher Thursday, they also released images of the suspect wanted for stabbing a 62-year-old man in the torso on a southbound 2 Train after a “verbal dispute” at the West 72nd Street station on July 14.

NYPD also released images of suspect wanted for stabbing a 62-year-old man in the torso on a 2 Train on July 14. NYPD

The suspect was wearing a large gray hoodie at the time, which he took off as he fled westbound on 72 Street towards West End Avenue.

The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital and is in stable condition, police said Wednesday.