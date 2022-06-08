Bronx gunman in FedEx shirt shoots man in upscale building: NYPD

A man was shot in the chest in an upscale Bronx apartment building Wednesday morning by a gunman who was wearing a FedEx shirt, cops said.

The 23-year-old victim was shot once in the chest inside a building known as the Haven on East 135th Street in Mott Haven, according to police.

The victim was inside an apartment when he was shot, police souces said.

The gunman was wearing a blue shirt with the shipping company’s logo on it.

The victim, whose identity wasn’t immediately released, was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition, cops said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the shooting, a police spokeswoman said.

NYPD is seen at the upscale building following the shooting. Robert Miller