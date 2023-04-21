Bronx boy Gioser Luís Feliz, 9, shot dead in Dominican Republic

A 9-year-old Bronx boy was shot dead in a botched robbery earlier this week just 30 minutes after landing in the Dominican Republic with his father for vacation, authorities said.

Gioser Luís Feliz took a bullet to the head after the car he was traveling in was swarmed by a gang of robbers soon after the boy left Santiago’s Cibao International Airport on Wednesday.

The boy and his father, Sergio Luis Feliz, had just flown in from New York and were en route to a relative’s house when the violence unfolded, Univision reported.

The suspects, who were in a rented car, allegedly followed the family from the airport and opened fire when their driver refused to pull over, according to cops.





Nine-year-old Gioser Luís Feliz was shot dead in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday after flying in from New York with his father, Sergio Luis Feliz. Facebook/El Llano mi tierra bonita

Gioser was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police on Thursday revealed five men — Luis Ángel Vargas Brito, Derlin Javier Mercado Martinez, Cesar Junior Ulloa Cuevas, José Manuel Almonte Santana and Elian Martínez Sánchez — had been arrested over the fatal shooting.

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader decried the deadly violence, tweeting on Thursday: “Since I found out about the death of the child Gioser Luis Féliz, I am following up on the case.

“I have been informed by the Director of the National Police about the arrest of the 5 criminals who committed this horrendous crime. Now justice must be ensured in the courts.”

Preparations are now underway to transport the boy’s body back to the Big Apple.