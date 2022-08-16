Bronny James has poster dunk, and LeBron James loves it

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has a son, Bronny James, who is starting to attract attention and interest throughout the basketball world.

He may not be the greatest of basketball prospects, but at age 17, he is starting to develop into a very solid player.

The other day, the younger James took part in the Euro Tour, an AAU exhibition tour, and during a game in Paris, France, he served up an exciting highlight dunk.

His father seemed very impressed with the play, and he took to social media to let it be known that he absolutely loved the throw-down dunk.

The younger James is just 6-foot-2 and about 180 pounds, but he seems to be gaining interest from several colleges.

He is about to enter his senior year at Sierra Canyon School, and his father has stated that he wants to play with him in the NBA.

Per NBA rules, the earliest the younger James can be drafted into the league is 2024.

The elder James is in the process of negotiating a contract extension with the Lakers that could keep him on the team long enough to suit up with his son, should the Lakers get their hands on him.

