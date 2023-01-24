Bronny James, D.J. Wagner headline boys McDonald’s All-American roster

The McDonald’s All-American Game is the most prestigious high school basketball honor for any high school senior, and the 2023 game will feature a pair of legacy kids: Bronny James and D.J. Wagner. LeBron James played in the game in 2003 and his son, Bronny, was one of the 24 players announced Tuesday to participate in the game this year.

Wagner, a five-star Kentucky commit, is the third generation in his family to play in the game. His dad, Dajuan, played in 2001 and grandfather, Milt, played in the 1981 game. D.J., Dajuan and Milt are the first trio through three generations to appears in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Kentucky has the most committed players out of the 24 roster spots with four players: Wagner, center Aaron Bradshaw, wing Justin Edwards and guard Reed Sheppard will all be playing in the game.

Duke is right behind with three players in the game: Forward Mackenzie Mgbako, forward Sean Stewart and guard Jared McCain.

Michigan State (center Xavier Booker, guard Jeremy Fears) and Oregon (wing K.J. Evans and forward Mookie Cook) both have two players represented and there are two players still undecided on a college program. Small forward Matas Buzelis is down to Kentucky, North Carolina, Florida State, Wake Forest and the NBA’s G-League Ignite. Bronny is the other player still uncommitted with USC, Oregon, Ohio State and Michigan known to be involved.

The 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game will take place in Houston, with the girls game airing on March 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the boys game will immediately follow on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

Full boys rosters

East Team

Xavier Booker, Michigan State

Aaron Bradshaw, Kentucky

Matas Buzelis, undecided

Stephon Castle, UConn

Justin Edwards, Kentucky

K.J. Evans, Oregon

Aden Holloway, Auburn

Elmarko Jackson, Kansas

Mackenzie Mgbako, Duke

Sean Stewart, Duke

D.J. Wagner, Kentucky

Cody Williams, Colorado

West Team

Omaha Biliew, Iowa State

Isaiah Collier, USC

Mookie Cook, Oregon

Story continues

Baye Fall, Arkansas

Jeremy Fears, Michigan State

Brandon Garrison, Oklahoma State

Ron Holland, Texas

Bronny James, undecided

Jared McCain, Duke

Reed Shepard, Kentucky

Andrej Stojakovic, Stanford

Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor