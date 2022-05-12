Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy arrested, charges not yet disclosed

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested midday Thursday by the Arapahoe County (Colorado) Sheriff’s Office and is being held in the Arapahoe County Jail, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Ginger Delgado confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

Jeudy, the third-year wide receiver out of the University of Alabama, had not been formally booked into jail as of early afternoon Thursday and thus the Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said she could not confirm the nature of the charges.

Jeudy, 23, is a Deerfield Beach, Florida, native and was a first-round pick of the Broncos in the 2020 NFL draft.

Over his first two years in the organization, Jeudy caught a total of 90 passes for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns. In 2021, he was limited to 10 games and five starts and caught 38 passes for 467 yards.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) runs the ball on a reception in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Jeudy has been in Denver as a participant in the Broncos’ offseason program and spoke with reporters as recently as last week.

The Broncos did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on Jeudy’s arrest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jerry Jeudy arrested, charges not yet disclosed for Broncos WR