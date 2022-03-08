Broncos were only team Russell Wilson wanted to go to

A year ago, Russell Wilson‘s agent, Mark Rodgers, said the quarterback had not requested a trade “but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears.” This year, he had only one destination in mind.

Wilson signed his no-trade clause Tuesday night and passed his physical, clearing the way for his trade from Seattle to Denver.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos were the only team Wilson was interested in going to.

“A couple teams had talked to Seattle about trading for Russell Wilson,” Rapoport said. “The Washington Commanders were among the teams that made an offer. It was a big offer, as good or even better than this. Russell Wilson wanted to go to the Denver Broncos. It’s a place he likes. It’s near his family. It’s on the West Coast, and they have a roster that is essentially stacked at receiver, on defense, at running back. All they needed was a quarterback, and they got one.”

