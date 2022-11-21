Broncos waive leading rusher Melvin Gordon after another fumble in loss to Raiders

DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 20: Melvin Gordon III #25 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field after fumbling the football in the second quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field At Mile High on November 20, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos waived running back Melvin Gordon III on Monday, a day after he fumbled against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gordon has struggled with ball control in 2022. The fumble was his fifth of the season.

A former Pro Bowler with the Chargers, Gordon joined the Broncos in 2020 and was a regular starter. He started in six of the 10 games he played in this season, tallying a team-high 318 rushing yards alongside 223 receiving yards with two touchdowns in 10 games. His 3.5 yards per carry is a career low and a steep decline from his 4.5-yard average in 2021.

Gordon shared the backfield last season and at the start of this season with Javonte Williams, whom the Broncos selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Williams tore his ACL in Week 4 against the Raiders, thrusting Gordon into a more prominent role.

The Broncos signed Latavius Murray after Williams’ injury. He’s shared the backfield with Gordon since Week 6 and will presumably take on a more significant role in Gordon’s absence. The Broncos didn’t initially announce a corresponding roster move on Monday.