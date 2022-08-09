Broncos showing interest in Eagles’ Jalen Reagor

AFC contender showing ‘interest’ in Reagor trade: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Try as he might, Howie Roseman simply hasn’t been able to unload Jalen Reagor. Roseman has made it abundantly clear to fellow front offices that Reagor is available, but no general manager has pulled the trigger on the disappointing 2020 first-round pick.

That might change before the 2022 NFL regular season begins, however, as the Eagles have reportedly received interest from at least one AFC front office.

The Denver Broncos are apparently showing some interest in a deal, Heavy.com senior reporter and former Eagles beat writer Matt Lombardo reported this week:

“Following Tim Patrick tearing his ACL, the Broncos will likely turn to Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy to take on significantly larger pieces of Russell Wilson’s target share. However, the Broncos currently have three rookie receivers on the roster, and could use an additional veteran presence.

“Denver, of course, signed veteran Darrius Shepard, but don’t be surprised if the Broncos aren’t finished adding at the position.

“Paton and the Broncos have shown interest in Reagor, league sources have told Heavy, so perhaps Denver can find a way to maximize the TCU alum, and the Eagles can add yet another asset to Howie Roseman’s bountiful 2023 NFL draft war chest.”

I can’t imagine what the Broncos see in Reagor as a potential fourth wide receiver behind Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and KJ Hamler that would necessitate spending any sort of resources in order to snag him from the Eagles. The Birds are almost certainly giving him one last look during training camp while praying another team swings a minor deal so they can get him off the roster.

(A quick reminder of Reagor’s career numbers across two seasons: 64 catches, 695 yards, 3 TDs.)

Maybe Denver likes Reagor’s upside as a project more than 2020 undrafted wideout Kendall Hinton – but Reagor doesn’t have Hinton’s all-important emergency QB abilities, so there’s that.

It would be very fun for Eagles fans if Reagor wound up in the AFC, where he’d be reunited with Travis Fulgham way down there on the wide receiver depth chart. They’d be battling for spots on Denver’s roster while lamenting their respectively strange stints in Philly. What a scene it would be.

In terms of any kind of return the Eagles could expect for Reagor, don’t get your hopes up for anything other than a sixth- or seventh-round pick. Denver traded its 2023 sixth-round pick to the Lions and 2024 sixth-round pick to the Rams, so if Howie Roseman wants a sixth he’ll have to settle for 2025. Otherwise the Birds can get the Vikings’ 2023 seventh-round pick or the Rams’ 2024 seventh-round pick.

If Roseman gets anything better than that, he’s a wizard. We’ll see.