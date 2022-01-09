Broncos fire Vic Fangio after three seasons

When the Denver Broncos hired Vic Fangio, it went against what the NFL was looking for at the time. The league was into young, offensive-minded head coaches. Fangio was a defensive coach about to turn 61 years old.

In retrospect, maybe it’s not a surprise that it didn’t work. But, as the Broncos fired Fangio after three losing seasons, it’s fair to point out that a bad quarterback situation didn’t help him. And it won’t help the Broncos’ next coach either if it’s not fixed. The Broncos announced the news of Fangio’s firing on Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after the Broncos dropped their season finale to the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver finished the season 7-10. Fangio’s record over three seasons was 19-30.

The Broncos are on a long drought of poor seasons since Peyton Manning retired. Fangio couldn’t turn that around.

Broncos struggles continue

Fangio got the job, his first head-coaching opportunity, after a couple of successful decades as a defensive coordinator. He got on the head-coaching radar after orchestrating a very good Chicago Bears defense during the 2018 season.

Defense wasn’t the Broncos’ biggest problem, though it never got to an elite level under Fangio. Offense was a problem. The Broncos’ three regular quarterbacks in Fangio’s three seasons were Joe Flacco, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. None of them led Denver to the playoffs.

That’s why the Broncos’ opening might be tough to fill. They haven’t made the playoffs since the 2015 season. Their ownership situation is messy since Pat Bowlen died, without a firm succession plan in place yet. And since the Broncos passed on Justin Fields and Mac Jones in the 2021 draft, there’s no obvious answer at quarterback either.

Fangio didn’t succeed, and he made mistakes. The offensive staff he trusted didn’t get the most out of the talent on hand. His defenses were just OK. Fangio made plenty of in-game mistakes that didn’t help. But at some point, the organization itself has to be examined, no matter who the head coach is.

Story continues

The Broncos fired Vic Fangio after three season as head coach. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Fangio will get interest

Fangio will be fine. He is one of the most respected defensive coordinators in the NFL. If he wants to coach again right away, he’ll likely have multiple opportunities to be a defensive coordinator right away. He has been excellent in that role through the years.

He just didn’t get it done as a head coach in Denver, for whatever reason. Broncos fans got impatient and wanted change. Denver is used to competitive teams, but they haven’t made the playoffs in six straight seasons and Fangio finished in last place of the AFC West in each of his final two seasons. It’s not easy to repair the quarterback situation, but it is a quick fix to fire the coach.

Fangio will end up on his feet. The question is if the Broncos will too.