Broncos fans hope Saturday’s game in Denver will resemble a KC Chiefs home game

No matter the outcome of Saturday’s Chiefs-Broncos game, Denver is assured of a sixth straight season out of the playoffs, and they won’t have a winning record for the fifth season in a row.

The Broncos also are guaranteed to finish last in the AFC West for a second straight season, something that hasn’t happened since the 1970-71 seasons.

Fans are unhappy with the Broncos’ lack of success and haven’t been shy about expressing that displeasure on Twitter. Here are a few examples.

Denver Post columnist Mark Kiszla asked Broncos fans to boycott the game, too.

“There’s only one real way to send a message to lame-duck president Joe Ellis that paying customers will no longer hold their noses and put up with the stink Denver has thrown on the field since Super Bowl 50, expecting gullible fans to cheer, then drown their sorrow in over-priced beer,” Kiszla wrote.

“If you have tickets to the final home game of another lost season, do not use them. Sell them to the faithful followers of the Kansas City Chiefs. Or dump them in protest in the trash. Take the tickets to the Ring of Fame Plaza at the north end of Empower Field and shred them as a sacrifice to the bust of the late, great Floyd Little to demonstrate this no-account mediocrity will no longer be tolerated.”

On Twitter, Kiszla wondered how much of Empower Field at Mile High would be filled with Chiefs fans.

Here is what Broncos supporters were saying.

Cecil Lammey wrote this on the website for 104.3 FM The Fan: “It will be interesting to see how many no-shows there are in Week 18. I imagine the number will be greater than 10,000 no-shows, and it could be as high as 20,000 no-shows. That’s a preposterous number for any team, but it’s ridiculous for a team like Denver with a pride and tradition of selling out since the 1970s.

“I hope I’m wrong, but it could seem, look and sound like a Chiefs home game in Week 18.”

Chiefs fans were a strong presence in Las Vegas earlier this season and have taken over Chargers home games in the past. It doesn’t usually happen in Denver, but that may change Saturday.