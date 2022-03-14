Broncos agree to three-year, $30 million deal with D.J. Jones

The Broncos agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with defensive tackle D.J. Jones on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Jones will get $20 million fully guaranteed.

The 49ers made Jones a sixth-round choice out of Ole Miss in 2017. He totaled 56 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, two sacks, a pass defensed and two forced fumbles in 17 games last season. It marked the first time in five seasons Jones appeared in every game.

Jones saw action on 550 defensive snaps, which was 51 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

Jones, 27, played 61 games with 46 starts in San Francisco. He recorded 126 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, seven sacks, three passes defensed and three forced fumbles in his career.

He is 44th on PFT’s top-100 free agent rankings.

