Broken English Options ‘A Christmas To Remember’ From Erick Galindo & Patty Rodriguez – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Broken English has optioned an original screenplay by Erick Galindo and Patty Rodriguez for the holiday ensemble film A Christmas to Remember.

The film tells the story of Rose Klug, who has turned White Elephant into a war of attrition, one where bringing the best or most creative gift is more important than Christmas itself. The battles have become legendary among locals on the powdery slopes of Big Bear where the former hedge fund manager has called home for decades (she called it quits to manage a growing ulcer problem).

Rose feels like she’s from a different era: she drinks whiskey straight, she doesn’t say much yet commands attention, and she never takes two steps when one will do. Her family gift exchange is the one time of year she allows herself to go wild. But this Christmas, something threatens to upstage Rose’s epic game of White Elephant: Her estranged and rebellious daughter Ana Klug is bringing home a rich and famous fiancé.

Broken English is currently in talks to attach a director to the project. Filming is expected to begin in Los Angeles in the fall.

Tamara Nagahiro of Grandave International will be introducing the title to buyers at the 2022 Cannes Film Market.

“Erick and Patty have been on my radar for some time. I am excited to go on this journey with such visionaries,” said Jolene Rodriguez, President of Broken English Productions.

Galindo most recently announced the development of the family comedy series Mexican Beverly Hills for CBS in collaboration with Wilmer Valderrama’s WV Entertainment.

The director, writer, and editor is a five-time Telly Awards winner known for the shorts The Bubble Machine and El De Buena Park.

Rodriguez is coming off a 15-year career at iHeartMedia’s 102.7 KIIS FM Los Angles where she most recently served as On Senior Producer and On-Air Talent of the internationally syndicated show On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

She is also created and co-founded Lil’ Libros, a bilingual children’s media publisher.

Under their banner Sin Miedo Productions, Galindo and Rodriguez created the podcast Out of the Shadows: Children of ‘86, which is currently in production with iHeartMedia.

A Christmas To Remember will be produced by Jolene Rodriguez of Broken English with Stanley Preschutti of Grandave Capital as executive producer.

Galindo and Rodriguez are represented by A3 Artists Agency and Foundation Media Partners.