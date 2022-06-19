‘Broke’ Amber Heard spotted shopping at TJ Maxx

It looks like Amber Heard is pinching pennies now that she owes ex-husband Johnny Depp $8.4 million in damages.

The “Aquaman” star was spotted shopping at discount department store TJ Maxx in the Hamptons on Thursday.

Sources told The Post in early June that the 36-year-old actress is “broke” due to hefty legal fees associated with her and Depp’s bombshell trial — and that was before she was ordered her to pay millions for defamatory statements.

When asked if the actress had the means to cover the judgment handed down by the jury, her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said “Oh no, absolutely not.”

Still, Heard was shopping at the TJ Maxx in Bridgehampton, NY — where the average home goes for around $3.8 million according to Zillow — so she probably isn’t maxing out her credit cards at the big box chain.

Pictures taken by a sneaky shopper show Heard wearing jeans and oversized white button-down t-shirt while she looks at clothes

She was accompanied by her sister, Whitney Henriquez, who has been by her side throughout the trial and testified on her behalf.

It’s not clear what, if anything, Heard bought at TJ Maxx.

Multiple sources have told the Post that Heard was relying on her homeowner’s insurance policy to cover the cost of her attorneys.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million after she wrote that she became a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed and won all three of his defamation claims against her. Heard, meanwhile, won only one of three defamation claims she made against the “Pirates of the Caribbean” in a $100 million countersuit.

Her net worth has been estimated at between $1.5 million and $2.5 million, according to the Celebrity Net Worth site and other outlets — a far cry from what she owes Depp.

Court testimony revealed that Heard was paid $1 million for 2018’s “Aquaman” and another $2 million for the sequel, which will premiere next year. Her role in that movie has been significantly reduced.

Heard also never made good on her promise to donate the $7 million she received from Depp in their 2016 divorce settlement to the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.