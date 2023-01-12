Brock Purdy’s success testament to Jimmy Garoppolo, Christian McCaffrey says

CMC believes Purdy’s success a ‘major testament’ to Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — When Trey Lance sustained his season-ending injury in Week 2, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped back into his old role and not a lot changed.

The 49ers’ season resumed as one might have expected. After all, Garoppolo had been the team’s starter since the middle of the 2017 season.

But when Garoppolo suffered a broken foot on Dec. 4, there was a lot more uncertainty about the line of succession at quarterback.

Veteran running back Christian McCaffrey believes rookie Brock Purdy’s ability to keep things rolling can be attributed, in large part, to the 49ers quarterback who preceded him.

“Brock’s success is a major testament to Jimmy,” McCaffrey said on the latest “49ers Talk.”

“Jimmy has handled so many things like a true pro. A lot of the things Brock does, Jimmy did. And that is from Jimmy, that it was passed on.”

The 49ers did a whole lot of winning with Garoppolo at quarterback, but things rarely went smoothly and without some adversity or conflict along the way.

The organization considered pursuing Tom Brady as a free agent after the 49ers’ Super Bowl season of 2019, and the 49ers were in the veteran-quarterback market in 2021 before trading up to No. 3 overall to select Trey Lance in the NFL draft.

After last season, Garoppolo said his goodbyes and the 49ers were intent on trading him.

But when Garoppolo’s trade options vanished upon his offseason shoulder surgery, he remained with the 49ers as Lance’s backup on a greatly reduced contract.

Purdy, meanwhile, began the regular season as the No. 3 quarterback behind Lance and Garoppolo after he beat out veteran Nate Sudfeld in training camp.

RELATED: Why CMC immediately recognized ‘greatness’ in 49ers’ Purdy

The character and example set by Lance and Garoppolo, along with the touches of quarterbacks coach Brian Griese and assistant QBs coach Klay Kubiak, have provided Purdy with the necessary support for him to thrive when called upon, McCaffrey said.

Story continues

“That’s a testament to [Garoppolo] and that whole room and coach Griese getting those guys ready, and Trey being there every day,” McCaffrey said.

“I think it’s a special room. When you have quarterback room that’s competing like that and you have no egos, it’s a special room.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast